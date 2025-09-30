Indiana Basketball 2025-26 Scouting Reports: Tucker DeVries
In the coming days and weeks leading up to Indiana's Nov. 5 regular-season opener at Bloomington’s Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana on SI will share a scouting report for each Hoosier player listed on the team's official roster. Today, in the fifth of 17, we take a look at forward Tucker DeVries.
Tucker DeVries, 6-foot-7 forward scouting report
Where is Tucker DeVries from?
A high-major recruit out of high school, DeVries – a Waukee, Iowa native – had offers from Florida, Creighton, and Iowa State, yet elected to stay close to home and play for his father, Darian DeVries, at Drake.
After three unbelievably productive years at Drake (two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of The Year), he followed his father to West Virginia, and was off to a hot start, but managed to suit up in just eight games before a shoulder injury cut his campaign short.
Tucker DeVries’ career before Indiana
One of the most decorated Bulldogs in school history, DeVries was a three-time All-MVC honoree and averaged double figures during every single season he spent in Des Moines.
His best year – 2023-24 – saw DeVries pour in 21.6 points, snag 6.7 rebounds, dish out 3.7 assists, and snatch 1.6 steals per outing.
Transferring up to a high-major last year, DeVries wasted no time proving he belonged, averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists before that aforementioned season-ending injury.
This offseason, DeVries was tabbed as the No. 18 overall transfer in the country by 247 Sports.
Tucker DeVries’ game
A big-bodied guard/forward at 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, DeVries has a sturdy frame that allows him to play in the paint, but enough size and length to also shoot over practically any defender.
His premier skill is shooting the rock, as DeVries is a career 36.7 percent shooter from deep on exceptionally high volume (6.7 attempts per game). Considering the difficulty of shots DeVries often takes, his shooting clip doesn’t quite reflect his true efficiency and ability from long range.
He’s got a repertoire of midrange jumpers in his bag, as well, not to mention a surprisingly adept downhill game. And DeVries, as the son of a head coach, has that innate facilitating ability.
Although he isn’t exactly a superstar defensively, he’s not a liability, and DeVries all-around offensive impact more than offsets any few defensive shortcomings.
What they’re saying
“Outside expectations. If everything goes well, then it’s obviously working great. When it doesn’t, it’s, ‘you’re the coach’s son, you need to be performing better.’ But, to be honest, as a group, we try to let it just stay in the locker room.
Really, the only opinions that can affect us are the ones in the locker room,” said DeVries on the hardest part of being the son of the head coach.
Tucker DeVries’ 2025-26 outlook
One of the best transfers in all of college basketball this year, DeVries walks into Bloomington with a heavy burden on his shoulders. He’s a bonafide scorer and top-notch playmaker from the wing, and will be expected to carry the load for the Hoosiers on the offensive end.
His shooting and overall scoring ability is a given, but any extra value DeVries potentially adds as a defender or even improvement as a driver – both of which are real possibilities, considering this is his first healthy offseason in three years – may be a game-changer for Indiana.