Indiana Basketball Signs 2026 Recruit Vaughn Karvala: 'Highlight Reel Waiting to Happen'
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball has officially inked its second recruit in the class of 2026.
The Hoosiers announced in a press release Monday night that Vaughn Karvala, a four-star forward, officially signed his letter of intent to join the program next season.
"Vaughn has very good size, skill and athleticism that makes him a highlight reel waiting to happen in the open floor," Indiana coach Darian DeVries said in the release. "When you combine that with his ability to shoot the ball, he has a very bright future here."
The 6-foot-7, 190-pound Karvala is spending his senior season at Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, after three years at Oregon High School in Oregon, Wisconsin. Bella Vista Prep is a preseason top-10 team, per the release.
Karvala is ranked No. 30 nationally by ESPN, No. 46 by 247Sports and No. 60 by Rivals. He averaged 26.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game as a junior last season en route to winning the 2025 Badger Conference Player of the Year. He shot 53.5% from the field and 41.9% from distance while breaking Oregon High School's all-time scoring record.
Karvala, who turned 18 years old Sunday, played for Team HERRO during the 2025 EYBL season. He averaged 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 34.3% on 3-pointers.
Indiana's 2026 recruiting class, the first full collection under DeVries, currently sits at two signees entering National Signing Day.
The Hoosiers have already secured the signing of four-star guard Prince-Alexander Moody, who hails from District Heights, Md., in Bishop McNamara High School. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Moody ranks No. 107 on 247Sports and No. 132 on Rivals.
Moody, 19, averaged 14.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game during the 2025 EYBL season for Team Takeover. Across 85 high school games, he's scored 1,075 points and made 119 triples.
"Prince is the ultimate team guy and competitor," DeVries said. "He has a great feel for the game and will fit in perfectly with what we do at both ends of the floor."
Indiana's recruiting class ranks No. 37 nationally, according to 247Sports.