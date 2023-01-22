Skip to main content

Indiana's Tamar Bates Scores 17, Daughter Leilani Wins Halftime Baby Race

It was a big day for the Bates family, with sophomore guard Tamar scoring 17 points and his daughter Leilani winning the halftime baby race.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With 3-point sharpshooting and crawling proficiency, it was a day to remember for the Bates family. 

Sophomore guard Tamar Bates scored 17 points off the bench as Indiana defeated Michigan State 82-69 on Sunday. When the Spartans dug down on Trayce Jackson-Davis on the block, Bates made them pay by draining 5-of-6 attempts from 3-point range. 

With the Hoosiers clinging to a five-point lead at halftime, it was time for Tamar's daughter Leilani to shine. A row of babies lined up on a black and white checkered mat on Branch McCracken court with the goal of crawling across the hardwood to the finish line. 

The race did not start in Leilani's favor, but she persevered to pull out the victory. Her dad was proud.

"The come back win," Tamar said. "And really because [Leilani] was ready to get picked up. I seen she was crying the whole time but we'll take it, first competition ever. She's undefeated."

Sunday's win marks three straight for the Hoosiers, who move to 13-6 overall and 4-4 in Big Ten play. 

Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Minnesota on Wednesday for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. The Golden Gophers are last in the Big Ten standings with a 7-11 overall record and a 1-y mark in Big Ten play following at 60-56 loss at Michigan on Sunday.

