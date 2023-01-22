WATCH: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Dunks On Joey Hauser

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trayce Jackson-Davis wouldn't let anyone stop him on this fast break.

With just over five minutes left in the first half, Tamar Bates threw a long pass over the Michigan State defense and Trayce Jackson-Davis caught the ball near the free throw line. Jackson-Davis skied toward the basket and dunked all over Michigan State's Joey Hauser to trim the Spartans' lead to 25-24.

Jackson-Davis let Hauser know about it too, taking a moment to stare Hauser down after the posterizing dunk.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Michigan State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Minnesota on Wednesday for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. The Golden Gophers are last in the Big Ten standings with a 7-10 overall record and a 1-6 mark in Big Ten play. Minnesota has lost its last two games to Illinois and Purdue, both at home. The Golden Gophers are also in action on Sunday at Michigan at 1 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Related stories on Indiana basketball