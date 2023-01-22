WATCH: Indiana's Race Thompson Returns From Injury Against Michigan State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Race Thompson is back.

After suffering a knee injury on Jan. 5 at Iowa, Race Thompson returned to action on Sunday against Michigan State. Reported as an MCL sprain, the timetable for Thompson's return was expected to be some time in February, but he was clearly ahead of schedule in his recovery.

Thompson received a huge standing ovation from the Assembly Hall crowd on Sunday.

Thompson has stared 76 games and played in 114 total contests across six years at Indiana. In 14 games in 2022-23, the 6-foot-8 Thompson is averaging 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds. His return should give Indiana a boost on the defensive end as well.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Michigan State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Minnesota on Wednesday for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. The Golden Gophers are last in the Big Ten standings with a 7-10 overall record and a 1-6 mark in Big Ten play. Minnesota has lost its last two games to Illinois and Purdue, both at home. The Golden Gophers are also in action on Sunday at Michigan at 1 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

