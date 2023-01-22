WATCH: Trey Galloway Drains Pair of Early 3-Pointers Against Michigan State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trey Galloway is feeling it from 3-point land early on.

The junior guard gave Indiana its first basket of the game with a 3 from the left wing, and he stayed hot with his second long-range make of the day to give Indiana and early 8-7 lead. Galloway leads Indiana with six points on 2-for-3 shooting.

Galloway earned his ninth start of the season on Sunday with Xavier Johnson out due to a foot injury. Galloway has really improved his 3-point shooting this season with a 14-for-28 mark from beyond the arc. Last season, he shot 21.4 percent from 3.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Michigan State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Minnesota on Wednesday for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. The Golden Gophers are last in the Big Ten standings with a 7-10 overall record and a 1-6 mark in Big Ten play. Minnesota has lost its last two games to Illinois and Purdue, both at home. The Golden Gophers are also in action on Sunday at Michigan at 1 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

