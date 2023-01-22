Skip to main content

WATCH: Trey Galloway Drains Pair of Early 3-Pointers Against Michigan State

Indiana junior guard Trey Galloway had the hot hand early on, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to give the Hoosiers the lead.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trey Galloway is feeling it from 3-point land early on. 

The junior guard gave Indiana its first basket of the game with a 3 from the left wing, and he stayed hot with his second long-range make of the day to give Indiana and early 8-7 lead. Galloway leads Indiana with six points on 2-for-3 shooting. 

Galloway earned his ninth start of the season on Sunday with Xavier Johnson out due to a foot injury. Galloway has really improved his 3-point shooting this season with a 14-for-28 mark from beyond the arc. Last season, he shot 21.4 percent from 3.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Michigan State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

