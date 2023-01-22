WATCH: Assembly Hall Crowd Goes Wild After Miller Kopp's Dunk
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Usually known for his 3-point shooting, Miller Kopp showed a new side to his game on Sunday against Michigan State.
He was open for a 3-point attempt, but decided to drive to the basket when he noticed a defensive breakdown from Michigan State. Kopp drove from the right corner along the baseline and threw down a dunk to extend Indiana's lead.
To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Michigan State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.
Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Minnesota on Wednesday for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. The Golden Gophers are last in the Big Ten standings with a 7-10 overall record and a 1-6 mark in Big Ten play. Minnesota has lost its last two games to Illinois and Purdue, both at home. The Golden Gophers are also in action on Sunday at Michigan at 1 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.
Read More
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- LIVE BLOG: It's Indiana and Michigan State on Sunday in a huge Big Ten game shown around the country on CBS. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updating live from press row on all the news and views from the game, with highlights and opinion thrown in. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH INDIANA VS. MICHIGAN STATE: Indiana basketball (12-6, 3-4) hosts the Michigan State Spartans (13-6, 5-3) on Sunday at Noon ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- WATCH TREY GALLOWAY'S 3-POINTER: Indiana junior guard Trey Galloway had the hot hand early on, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to give the Hoosiers the lead. CLICK HERE
- WATCH JACKSON-DAVIS DUNK ON HAUSER: Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis caught a pass in transition and dunked all over Michigan State's Joey Hauser. CLICK HERE
- THOMPSON RETURNS AGAINST MICHIGAN STATE: Indiana sixth-year forward Race Thompson has been out since suffering a knee injury on Jan. 5 at Iowa, but he returned to action on Sunday against Michigan State. CLICK HERE
- MICHIGAN STATE PREPARING FOR JACKSON-DAVIS: Just 19 games into the season, Michigan State has faced a number of the country's top big men, including Purdue's Zach Edey, Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme and more. Next up is Trayce Jackson-Davis when Michigan State travels to Indiana on Sunday, a player Tom Izzo said has "sick athleticism." CLICK HERE
- OPENING LINE: Indiana has won two consecutive games thanks to some monster performances from senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, and the Hoosiers are back at home on Sunday for a huge Big Ten game with Michigan State. Here is the latest on the point spread, plus a thorough history of both teams against the spread this season. CLICK HERE