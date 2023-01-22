WATCH: Assembly Hall Crowd Goes Wild After Miller Kopp's Dunk

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Usually known for his 3-point shooting, Miller Kopp showed a new side to his game on Sunday against Michigan State.

He was open for a 3-point attempt, but decided to drive to the basket when he noticed a defensive breakdown from Michigan State. Kopp drove from the right corner along the baseline and threw down a dunk to extend Indiana's lead.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Michigan State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Minnesota on Wednesday for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. The Golden Gophers are last in the Big Ten standings with a 7-10 overall record and a 1-6 mark in Big Ten play. Minnesota has lost its last two games to Illinois and Purdue, both at home. The Golden Gophers are also in action on Sunday at Michigan at 1 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

