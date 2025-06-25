Indiana Basketball Target Sammy Jackson Commits to VCU
Sammy Jackson, a 6-foot-7 four-star forward who's the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania and had Indiana in his list of final four schools, committed to VCU on Wednesday.
He picked VCU over Indiana, Texas and St. Joseph's. He's ranked No. 73 overall in the Classs of 2026. This was the first recruit who had Indiana on his list of finalists since Darian DeVries took over as Indiana's head coach. They are also in on several other wings in the 2026 class.
It's been a whirlwind the first three months of DeVries' tenure after getting hired to replace Mike Woodson. He's been busy completely building a new roster for the 2025-26 season, and making inroads on the recruiting trail for the 2026 classes and beyond. They've also begun summer workouts as they gear up for a new season.
"Now we're finally at a point where its more normalcy with starting workouts and things," DeVries told Jeff Goodman in an interview with Field Of 68 a few weeks ago.
DeVries is hoping summer workouts confirm his belief that he and his staff built the roster the right way.
"What we wanted was really good guys in the locker room who were about winning and the right things. I think we definitely accomplished that," DeVries said. "(It wasn't) just getting a collection of individuals, but putting a team together that complements one another so we can play off of one another. I like the way it's come together so far."