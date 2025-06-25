Indiana Basketball Target Sammy Jackson Commits to VCU

NEWS: 4⭐️ Sammy Jackson (@Sjacks30) has committed to VCU, becoming one of the program's highest-ranked recruits ever.



The 6-7 wing chose the Rams over Texas, Indiana, and St. Joe’s. He is ranked 73rd overall in the 2026 class, per On3. https://t.co/e0kpduJ6Rd pic.twitter.com/RWhTDtr2Pj