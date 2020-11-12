Indiana Basketball to Hold Virtual Hoosier Hysteria

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One of Indiana basketball's biggest preseason events is still going to take place this year, but it's just going to look differently.

The program announced Thursday that it will still hold Hoosier Hysteria this season, but it will be virtually on Nov. 18.

Below is the full press release with all the information:

The Indiana University men’s basketball team will hold a virtual Hoosier Hysteria, presented by Smithville, at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18. Hoosier fans can view the event on Facebook Live (facebook.com/IndianaMBB).

• As the Holiday’s approach, IU fans are asked to donate whatever they can to the Hoosier Hills Food Bank at hhfoodbank.org or at their Venmo page at HoosierHills-Foodbank.

• Indiana will return seven of its top nine scorers, including four starters, and welcomes a top recruiting class under Coach Archie Miller as the Hoosiers begin their fourth year under his guidance. Last year, IU was on the brink of earning its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted post season play after one game. The Hoosiers finished the season with a 20-12 record.

• Sophomore preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is back after leading the team with 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds. Senior guard Aljami Durham returns along with his 71 career starts. The Georgia native averaged 9.8 points. Senior center Joey Brunk averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 32 starts. Junior guard Rob Phinisee has made 45 career starts and averaged 7.3 points and led the team with 93 assists.

• Junior forward Race Thompson, sophomore wing Jerome Hunter and sophomore guard Armaan Franklin give IU a deep returning cast. A trio of freshmen guards Khristian Lander, Anthony Leal (Indiana Mr. Basketball, 2020), and Trey Galloway all look to have an immediate pact.

• The college basketball season begins Wednesday, November 25. IU will host Tennessee Tech before venturing to Asheville, N.C. for the Maui Invitational November 30-Dec. 2.

