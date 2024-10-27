LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Exhibition Basketball at Tennessee in Real Time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's time for another Indiana basketball season, so welcome to our live blog straight from press row at the Food City Center on the campus of the University of Tennessee. We've got a charity exhibition game Sunday between No. 12-ranked Tennesse and No. 17 Indiana.
Here's how our live blog works. We post our news and views in real time, plus some opinion as needed, and the most recent items are at the top. The game is available to watch on SEC Network-Plus. Here's how to access it. CLICK HERE
This is our first true look at this made-over Indiana team. There are seven new faces, and it's going to be interesting to see how quickly they mesh, especially against a solid program like Tennessee, which won the SEC a year ago and reached the Elite Eight.
Enjoy the game.
2:40 p.m. ET — Even though this game doesn't count on the overall record, it sure has that feel. Lots of excitement in the arena with both fan bases curious as to how their new teams will look. Indiana in their road red uniforms, of course. Tennessee in white, with orange numbers and lettering.
2:30 p.m. ET — We have some injury news. It's no surprise that Trey Galloway and Jakai Newton aren't playing today. Both are recovering from knee surgeries and the Indiana coaching staff and medical team are going slow with them. Freshman Bryson Tuckers isn't playing either. According to sources, he took a knee to the thigh in practice and has some bruising. It's not expected to be serious, but they aren't taking any chances with their prized five-star recruit.
2:25 p.m. ET — Indiana and Tennessee have met four times before, with Indiana winning all four games. This is the first game ever played on either campus. IU knocked Tennessee out of postseason play in 1967, 1974 and 1985.
2:20 p.m. ET — This is the first of two exhibition games for Indiana. The Hoosiers will host Marian and first-year coach Pat Knight on Friday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.