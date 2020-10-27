Trayce Jackson-Davis Named to CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The preseason accolades keep coming for Indiana sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The second-year Hoosier was named to the CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team on Tuesday afternoon.

The reasoning for Jackson-Davis reads, "Last season Jackson-Davis led all freshmen in the Big Ten in scoring, blocks and PER. Now, as a sophomore, he figures to again stand out as the featured player on IU. One of the most technically sound and reliable producers in the Big Ten should be back and better than we last saw him."

Joining Jackson-Davis on the All-America Second Team is Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova), Collin Gellespie (Villanova), Remy Martin (Arizona State), and Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton).

The All-America First Team consists of Luka Garza (Iowa), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Jared Butler (Baylor), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), and Corey Kispert (Gonzaga).

Finally, the All-America Third Team features Marcus Garrett (Kansas), Garrison Brooks (North Carolina), Sam Hauser (Virginia), Evan Mobley (USC), and BJ Boston (Kentucky).

The college basketball season is slated to start on Nov. 25.

