SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Trayce Jackson-Davis Named to CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The preseason accolades keep coming for Indiana sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The second-year Hoosier was named to the CBS Sports Preseason All-America Second Team on Tuesday afternoon.

The reasoning for Jackson-Davis reads, "Last season Jackson-Davis led all freshmen in the Big Ten in scoring, blocks and PER. Now, as a sophomore, he figures to again stand out as the featured player on IU. One of the most technically sound and reliable producers in the Big Ten should be back and better than we last saw him."

Joining Jackson-Davis on the All-America Second Team is Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova), Collin Gellespie (Villanova), Remy Martin (Arizona State), and Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton).

The All-America First Team consists of Luka Garza (Iowa), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Jared Butler (Baylor), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), and Corey Kispert (Gonzaga).

Finally, the All-America Third Team features Marcus Garrett (Kansas), Garrison Brooks (North Carolina), Sam Hauser (Virginia), Evan Mobley (USC), and BJ Boston (Kentucky).

The college basketball season is slated to start on Nov. 25.

Related Stories about Indiana Basketball:

  • TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS EARNS GOLD JERSEY: For Indiana basketball's first week of practices, Trayce Jackson-Davis got the gold jersey. CLICK HERE
  • ROB PHINISEE EMBRACES LEADERSHIP: As one of Indiana's captains, Rob Phinisee is poised for a breakout season. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA ANNOUNCES CAPTAINS: Al Durham, Joey Brunk, Race Thompson and Rob Phinisee are the captains for Indiana this season. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: Indiana's Coordinators Shine on Historic Day, Cherish the Moment

Indiana has the youngest pair of coordinators in major college football, and Kane Wommack and Nick Sheridan are their biggest critics while still enjoying the moment after beating Penn State.

Tom Brew

World Series: Game Time, TV Information, Pitching Matchup for Game 5 on Sunday

The series is tied at 2-2 now, and that makes Sunday's game critical as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays fight to gain an edge.

Tom Brew

Report Card: Doling out Grades for Indiana in Win over Penn State

Indiana beat Penn State on Saturday despite being outgained by a wide margin. In the end, none of that mattered in the 36-35 overtime victory, but it did have a bearing on the first report card of the season.

Tom Brew

Point Spread Set for Indiana's Game with Rutgers on Saturday

In a surprising battle of unbeatens in Piscataway, N.J., Indiana is still a big favorite over Greg Schiano's Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Brew

Kershaw Wins Again: World Series Game Times, TV Info, Pitching Matchups for Final 2 Games

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now one win away from claiming their first World Series title since 1988 after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 in Game 5 on Sunday night. After an off day, Game 6 is Tuesday night.

Tom Brew

DraftKings Gambling Site to Refund Lost Bets on Penn State After Questionable Conversion

If you thought Indiana's finish was crazy, the gambling website DraftKings thought so, too. The gambling website is refunding money lost by Penn State bettors because of the controversial call.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings: Plenty of Shuffling Already After Week 1

Ohio State still looks like the clear favorite in the Big Ten, but there were plenty of impressive wins elsewhere too, most notably from Michigan, Indiana, Purdue and Northwestern.

Tom Brew

by

JJD1963

Indiana Stuns No 8. Penn State OT, 36-35

A controversial call on a two-point conversion gave Indiana a victory over Penn State, its first win over a top-10 team in 33 years.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Devonte Green Makes Buzzer-Beater in Pro Debut

Former Indiana Hoosiers guard Devonte Green had a memorable pro debut in Greece, banking in a three-pointer at the buzzer for the win for his team Trikoupis BC.

Tom Brew

How to Watch Indiana's Game vs. Penn State on Saturday

The Big Ten finally joins the college football party with a full slate of games on Saturday, including a big showdown with No. 8 Penn State traveling to Bloomington to take on the upstart Indiana Hoosiers.

Tom Brew