Versatile Roster Full of Players That Like Each Other Has Indiana's Archie Miller Excited

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — There have been many moments during Archie Miller's three years at Indiana where he knew the questions, but simply didn't have the answers.

Say what you want about Miller — and the Indiana fan base certainly has diverse opinions — but what's been true since he arrived in Bloomington in 2017 is that the Hoosiers' roster has always been a bit incomplete. There's always been gaps, both in talent level and attitude. There's been some of each – but not ALL of each.

Last season gets an asterisk, of course, with COVID-19 cutting it short last March. Miller and his 20-12 Hoosiers probably would have made the NCAA Tournament, but facts are facts, and that didn't happen. Postseason glory has been elusive thus far.

But as he enters Year 4, this just might be the first team that Miller actually likes from top to bottom, too. That was certainly the theme from Tuesday's virtual media day. Miller went on and on about how happy he was that this entire group has stuck together so well during this wacky pandemic. Previous groups probably wouldn't have done that.

That's just not coach-speak, either. It was very clear from the players as well that this Indiana team is different, that all of them are rowing in the right direction.

A welcomed change, to be sure.

'I think everyone likes each other, from the freshman to the seniors,'' said sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis, the team's leading scorer and rebounder a year ago. 'That's a big part of it, that we all work hard and we hold each other accountable every day.

"Last year, I remember there were times on Saturdays where it was open to shoot, and if you weren't there in the gym, that was common for a lot of guys. This year, if you're not in the gym, it's weird. Everyone's ready to go.''

There's a good bit of turnover on this roster — DeVonte Green and De'Ron Davis graduated, and Justin Smith and Damezi Anderson transferred — and four new freshmen have arrived. There's a special closeness to that group too, because Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway and Khristian Lander, all Indiana kids, have been great friends and AAU teammates for years. Jordan Geronimo, the fourth roommate, has fit right in, too. "And we all have each other's backs,'' Galloway said.

Changes in attitude is a good thing. But that's just a start, because the guys who are back have a real hunger to succeed this year.

And those freshmen? They're right on board with them, especially Lander, who was a five-star point guard that graduated from Evansville Reitz a year early just to play with this group.

"We've had a lot of guys that wanted to be here all summer, and we spent a lot of time together here in Bloomington,'' senior center Joey Brunk said. "IU Athletics as a whole did a great job setting up the COVID protocols so we could be here and really maximize our experience.

"Everybody's really been working hard, and everybody's really invested in what this year's going to bring.''

What also will be different is how they play. This lineup of 11 scholarship players is by far the most versatile group Miller has had since he's been here. He finally has enough guards to spread the floor more. Junior point guard Rob Phinisee and Lander will play together a lot, and senior Al Durham will be heavily involved as well. So will Armaan Franklin.

With at least two of them — and sometimes three — on the floor all the time, the Hoosiers will be able to attack off the dribble much more. So far, they've all loved the new offensive wrinkles that are being installed.

And having more ball handlers should mean more assists and fewer turnovers, which has been a big problem the past three years.

"Playing more perimeter-oriented guys has to help that, in regard to getting more assists,'' Miller said. "As the season goes, we have a chance to evolve more to a perimeter-oriented team. We have to keep the turnovers down. This team can't turn the ball over more than 10-11 times a game. That's the No. 1 thing we need to do to be successful. That's so paramount to our efficiency on offense, so paramount to getting extra points, and extra free throws.

"Spreading the floor out with more guards and more ball handlers will help us get more drives. We've talked a lot about that this fall, about moving the ball, getting drives, and playing with an energy level on offense that plays like a team and shares the ball.''

Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. He said he's added a lot to his game in the offseason, and he's ready to hit more jump shots and use his right hand more around the basket.

He loves playing with Lander, who's probably the quickest point guard Indiana has had in years. Pace is a factor this year, and Jackson-Davis loves that. They'll be able to go small and run often.

"Kristian, for a freshman, is great at making plays off the dribble. With our new offense, there's a lot of ball screens and I can come up high and set screens,'' Jackson-Davis said of Lander. "There's a lot we can do off of that.''

Getting going means a lot, especially with the anxiety over the pandemic still hanging out there. The basketball season has already been moved back from a Nov. 10 start to Nov. 25. Indiana still doesn't have a schedule yet, either. It's all still a work in progress, under an enormous cloud of uncertainty.

Miller is thrilled to get started. You can tell already that he enjoys working with this group.

"They've been at their best when they're with each other, and that's a nice feeling,'' Miller said. "We have some guys here who have been a part of a lot of big games already, and you hope that plays a role in a positive way.

"As the school year has unraveled in front of us, it gives me a good indication that this team is about the right things. Now we have to put that together, find new roles and get that laid out because we'll have to be at our best early. We have to be ready to go on Nov. 25. It's a little bit unique. It's going to be ramped up from Day 1.''

