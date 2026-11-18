There might not have been a better example of how much Darian DeVries learned from his first season at Indiana than what unfolded Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.



The Hoosiers' 81-76 win over No. 20 Arkansas is one of the biggest wins of DeVries' tenure in Bloomington. While Darren Harris and Byrce Lindsay delivered the shots that won it, the foundation for the win was laid months earlier.

DeVries entered his second offseason knowing things needed to change. His first Indiana team had its shortcomings, particularly when it came to size, physicality and rebounding.



But rather than stubbornly sticking with the same approach, he went into the transfer portal this offseason and built a roster better equipped to handle those challenges. Tuesday was the clearest indication yet that those adjustments are paying off.

DeVries built the frontcourt Indiana needed

Indiana's first-half offense against Arkansas was about as one-dimensional as it gets. Fortunately for the Hoosiers, that one dimension was nearly unstoppable.



Samey Yigitoglu and Aiden Sherrell combined for 29 of Indiana's 36 first-half points. The rest of the team managed just seven, and Indiana went into halftime without making a 3-pointer.

Yet, the Hoosiers still led by two.



DeVries made adding size and physicality in the portal a priority, and against one of the more athletic teams Indiana will face this season, the results were difficult to miss.



The Hoosiers outrebounded Arkansas 39-28, grabbed 15 offensive rebounds and scored 21 second-chance points. Yigitoglu finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Sherrell added 17 points and six boards.

Those weren't empty numbers against an overmatched nonconference opponent. They came against a ranked SEC team with legitimate size and athleticism.



In the second half, when Arkansas eventually found ways to slow Indiana's interior production, the Hoosiers had another answer.

A backcourt built to deliver

For all the attention DeVries gave to rebuilding his frontcourt, he also understood the importance of having enough talent and shooting around it.



That became evident down the stretch Tuesday night.

After Indiana fell behind by four with just under two and a half minutes to play, Harris buried consecutive 3-pointers before Lindsay connected on a near-logo go-ahead triple with 25 seconds left.



Indiana's guards, who had struggled in the first half, ultimately closed out the win.

It's the kind of balance DeVries wanted when assembling this roster.



With multiple players capable of taking over offensively, Indiana doesn't have to depend on the same one or two guys every night.

DeVries' willingness to change might be most important

Coaches can be stubborn. They have systems they believe in, philosophies they've developed over years and certain ways they prefer to build their teams.



But what worked somewhere else doesn't necessarily work in the Big Ten.

DeVries deserves credit for recognizing that his first Indiana roster wasn't constructed to consistently compete the way he wanted. More importantly, he did something about it.



That doesn't mean every problem has been solved. Indiana is five games into the season, and there's still plenty to learn about this group.

But Tuesday was significant because the Hoosiers won a game in which neither their frontcourt nor their backcourt played well for all 40 minutes. They had enough talent, versatility and toughness, though, to survive both.



That's what good roster construction looks like.

The win over Arkansas doesn't guarantee anything about where Indiana will finish this season. But it offered perhaps the strongest evidence yet that DeVries understood what needed to change after Year One.



More importantly, Tuesday is another indication that Indiana has the right man leading its program back to where it belongs.