3 Intriguing Lineups for Indiana Basketball in 2026-27 — and What Each Does Best

Indiana didn’t have a deep rotation in 2025-26. The top-heavy Hoosiers relied far-too heavily on Lamar Wilkerson and Tucker DeVries.



Opposing squads’ gameplan appeared to be relatively straightforward: force Wilkerson and DeVries to pick between taking heavily-contested shots and deferring to their teammates. Either way, defenses usually won (hence Indiana missing the NCAA Tournament).

In 2026-27, though, Indiana is both deep and talented. Head coach Darian DeVries will have a variety of options on any given night – which will ensure the Hoosiers aren’t easy to prepare for. Here are three potential lineups DeVries may roll out at any given juncture of the game (of note, none of these are Indiana on SI’s projected starting lineup):

Which Indiana Basketball Lineup Works Best in 2026-2027?

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton, left, passes the ball during a NCAA men's basketball game against Bellarmine at Purcell Pavilion on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lineup 1 strengths: transition and slashing

Guard: Markus Burton

Guard: Prince-Alexander Moody

Wing: Jaeden Mustaf

Forward: Vaughn Karvala

Center: Aiden Sherrell

With either Markus Burton or Prince-Alexander Moody pushing the ball up the floor, this Hoosiers lineup would be dynamic in the open court.



Jaeden Mustaf would be an ideal hit-ahead option, while Vaughn Karvala can rim run and serve as a lob-threat or flank out to the wing and space the floor in transition.

All four of those players can also get downhill in a hurry in the halfcourt. Meanwhile, Aiden Sherrell can run the floor in transition or be a drop-off option in halfcourt sets.



And although this unit may be at its best attacking the basket, it still has enough shooting across the board to keep defenses honest. Also, not for nothing, it’d be a stellar defensive squad.

Lineup 2 strengths: shooting, IQ and rim protection

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Bryce Lindsay (2) shoots against Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guard: Markus Burton

Guard: Bryce Lindsay

Wing: Trevor Manhertz

Forward: Aiden Sherrell

Center: Samet Yigitoglu

Any two-big lineup featuring Sherrell and Samet Yigitoglu – which is the Hoosiers’ projected starting frontcourt – is going to be excellent in two key categories: rebounding and deterring at-the-rim twos.

But if Burton, Bryce Lindsay and freshman Trevor Manhertz are also on the floor with that frontcourt pairing, this Indiana lineup is going to be extraordinarily well-balanced on offense.

With Sherrell’s proven long-distance ability, this crew would have four shooting threats and an abundance of IQ and playmaking between Burton and Lindsay, not to mention Manhertz, who plays with tremendous feel and poise. (Manhertz’s ability to play in a “connector” role would be the key in allowing this lineup to thrive.)

Lineup 3 strengths: positional size and defensive versatility

Jan 7, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trent Sisley (11) drives past Maryland Terrapins guard George Turkson Jr. (11) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guard: Prince-Alexander Moody

Guard: Jaeden Mustaf

Wing: Darren Harris

Forward: Trent Sisley

Center: Aiden Sherrell

The shortest player in this lineup would be Moody, who stands at 6-foot-4. All of Moody, Mustaf, Darren Harris and Trent Sisley could feasibly switch everything – although ultra-quick lead guards may be tough for Sisley – and Sherrell would still offer the Hoosiers an anchor on the interior.

Offensively, Indiana could feast on mismatches across the board. Mustaf may be checked by an undersized two-guard or Sisley may see a slow-footed forward – or anything in between. And with Harris’ three-point ability stretching defenses, the rest of the unit would have a wide-open runway to attack the rack.