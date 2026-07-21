3 Intriguing Lineups for Indiana Basketball in 2026-27 — and What Each Does Best
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Indiana didn’t have a deep rotation in 2025-26. The top-heavy Hoosiers relied far-too heavily on Lamar Wilkerson and Tucker DeVries.
Opposing squads’ gameplan appeared to be relatively straightforward: force Wilkerson and DeVries to pick between taking heavily-contested shots and deferring to their teammates. Either way, defenses usually won (hence Indiana missing the NCAA Tournament).
In 2026-27, though, Indiana is both deep and talented. Head coach Darian DeVries will have a variety of options on any given night – which will ensure the Hoosiers aren’t easy to prepare for. Here are three potential lineups DeVries may roll out at any given juncture of the game (of note, none of these are Indiana on SI’s projected starting lineup):
Which Indiana Basketball Lineup Works Best in 2026-2027?
Lineup 1 strengths: transition and slashing
Guard: Markus Burton
Guard: Prince-Alexander Moody
Wing: Jaeden Mustaf
Forward: Vaughn Karvala
Center: Aiden Sherrell
With either Markus Burton or Prince-Alexander Moody pushing the ball up the floor, this Hoosiers lineup would be dynamic in the open court.
Jaeden Mustaf would be an ideal hit-ahead option, while Vaughn Karvala can rim run and serve as a lob-threat or flank out to the wing and space the floor in transition.
All four of those players can also get downhill in a hurry in the halfcourt. Meanwhile, Aiden Sherrell can run the floor in transition or be a drop-off option in halfcourt sets.
And although this unit may be at its best attacking the basket, it still has enough shooting across the board to keep defenses honest. Also, not for nothing, it’d be a stellar defensive squad.
Lineup 2 strengths: shooting, IQ and rim protection
Guard: Markus Burton
Guard: Bryce Lindsay
Wing: Trevor Manhertz
Forward: Aiden Sherrell
Center: Samet Yigitoglu
Any two-big lineup featuring Sherrell and Samet Yigitoglu – which is the Hoosiers’ projected starting frontcourt – is going to be excellent in two key categories: rebounding and deterring at-the-rim twos.
But if Burton, Bryce Lindsay and freshman Trevor Manhertz are also on the floor with that frontcourt pairing, this Indiana lineup is going to be extraordinarily well-balanced on offense.
With Sherrell’s proven long-distance ability, this crew would have four shooting threats and an abundance of IQ and playmaking between Burton and Lindsay, not to mention Manhertz, who plays with tremendous feel and poise. (Manhertz’s ability to play in a “connector” role would be the key in allowing this lineup to thrive.)
Lineup 3 strengths: positional size and defensive versatility
Guard: Prince-Alexander Moody
Guard: Jaeden Mustaf
Wing: Darren Harris
Forward: Trent Sisley
Center: Aiden Sherrell
The shortest player in this lineup would be Moody, who stands at 6-foot-4. All of Moody, Mustaf, Darren Harris and Trent Sisley could feasibly switch everything – although ultra-quick lead guards may be tough for Sisley – and Sherrell would still offer the Hoosiers an anchor on the interior.
Offensively, Indiana could feast on mismatches across the board. Mustaf may be checked by an undersized two-guard or Sisley may see a slow-footed forward – or anything in between. And with Harris’ three-point ability stretching defenses, the rest of the unit would have a wide-open runway to attack the rack.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Indiana basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features, and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.Follow jglangendorf