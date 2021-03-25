Indiana Forward Jordan Geronimo Enters Transfer Portal

Geronimo had a nice freshman season this year for the Hoosiers, averaging 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo has entered the transfer portal as of Thursday afternoon.

Geronimo joins a growing list of Hoosiers who are now in the portal after Archie Miller was fired 10 days ago. He joins Race Thompson, Armaan Franklin, Parker Stewart and Al Durham, who entered as a grad transfer.

Durham will not be coming back to Indiana, but for the other four, they are keeping their options open as Indiana continues its coaching search.

Geronimo had a nice freshman season this year for the Hoosiers, averaging 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. His minutes continued to increase as the season went on, and he showed a lot of upside with all his athleticism.

Geronimo posted his intentions to transfer on his Instagram page, but he made it clear, "I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with the possibility of returning."

