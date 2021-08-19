Hoosier Hysteria Set for Saturday, Oct. 2 at Assembly Hall

The date is now on the calendar for the popular Hoosier Hysteria event that tips off the season for Indiana's men's and women's basketball team. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Hoosier Hysteria is back, and this time the fans get to be back in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, too.

The school announced Wednesday that the popular fan-friendly tipoff to the college basketball season will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Assembly Hall. No time has been set for the event yet, because Indiana has a football game at Penn State on the same day. Further details will be released at a later date.

Last year, the entire Hoosier Hysteria event was held in an empty arena on Facebook Live! because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event features both the men's and women's basketball teams.

Indiana women's coach Teri Moren said it will be great to interact with fans again.

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana - Hoosier Hysteria presented by Smithville, the official tipoff for the 2021-22 Indiana University basketball season, will be held on Saturday, October 2 in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Further details on time and the activities of the day will be released as they become available. If the 17th ranked IU football game at Penn State is played before the event, it will be shown live in and around the facility, including on the giant scoreboard.

The event will feature both the men's and women's basketball programs and is free of charge. Fans are asked to donate a canned food item to benefit the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.



The Hoosiers welcome former All-American Mike Woodson who begins his first campaign as the program’s head coach. He will lead a team which includes All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, eight other lettermen and six talented newcomers. Woodson’s new-look squad is coming off two impressive double-digit wins in the Bahamas over BC Mega, a professional team from Serbia.

“I know our team and me personally can not wait to have the opportunity to be in front of the best fans in the country in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall,” said Woodson. “I’m really looking forward to experiencing this. It will be a fantastic time and everyone is excited to interact with Hoosier Nation to celebrate the beginning of our season.”

IU women's coach Teri Moren begins her eighth season on the Bloomington campus and returns All-Americans senior guard Grace Berger and junior forward Mackenzie Holmes along with seventh year senior guard Ali Patberg highlight a core group which includes all five starters from a team which advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight and finished with 20 wins for the sixth consecutive season.

“Not having the opportunity to see the wonderful Hoosier Nation fan base last season, we are all excited to introduce our 2021-22 squad at Hoosier Hysteria on October 2,” said Moren. “It will be a time to celebrate not only our program for the upcoming season, but a return of fans inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. We are excited about the return of college basketball and can’t wait to see everyone in Cream and Crimson again.”