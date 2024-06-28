Kel'el Ware Discusses Future With Miami Heat at Introductory Press Conference
After being selected No. 15 overall on Wednesday, Kel'el Ware held his introductory press conference on Friday as the newest member of the Miami Heat organization.
Team president Pat Riley was there to introduce Ware and share some insight into why Miami was so attracted to the 7-foot center from Indiana.
"A journey of 1,000 miles starts with your first step, and we want to welcome Kel'el to this first step with the Miami Heat and his journey in the NBA," Riley said. "We feel very fortunate that we were able to get the specific player that we wanted, that we think can complement our team, complement Bam [Adebayo]. Adam Simon, all of the people involved in our [front office], Eric Amsler, Keith Askins, Chet Kammerer."
"This name kept popping up all the time in front of me, and the videos kept coming. The workout was exceptional, the day that he was here, and we never, ever deviated from where he was on the board. So whoever was there, or whatever it was, we were committed. So I just want to introduce you to who I hope is going to be a player one day that will have the career of a lifetime right here in Miami."
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson was also in attendance at Friday's press conference. Woodson helped Ware improve from averaging 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game as a freshman at Oregon to providing 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game for the Hoosiers.
Ware will now be coached by Erik Spoelstra, who was voted as one of the top 15 head coaches in NBA history two years ago.
Here's the full transcript from Kel'el Ware's introductory press conference.
On hearing that Bam Adebayo is excited to play alongside him...
Ware: "It doesn't put a lot of pressure on me. I would say it encourages me, you know, just to get more in the gym and get better because of the player he is. So I would say it definitely encourages me to get better. That way I will be able to be by his side.
On the last 36 hours and being introduced by Pat Riley...
Ware: "It's been crazy, but I'm enjoying it, especially to be around and talk to Pat Riley. He's been around, so I'm definitely going to use this year, next year and however long I'm here to soak everything up like a sponge and learn from him the best way that I can and from coach [Spoelstra]."
On what he hopes to gain from summer league games and offseason training...
Ware: "Anything that they can teach me and help me learn to be a better person and a better player."
On joining an organization known for winning and player development...
Ware: "Just like you said, this is an organization that loves to compete and loves to play hard. It was the best spot for me to be able to push me like past my limits, past that wall to be the best player that I can be on the court."
On his impression of Heat culture and how he'll fit in...
Ware: "I feel like I'll be able to fit in nice. I don't feel like it'll be anything crazy. I mean, I've been loving the fans so far just by like looking at the media and things like that. So I feel like I'll be able to fit in nice. I'm loving it already."
On what he wants to showcase more in the NBA that he didn't show in college as much...
Ware: "I would say that I'm able to put the ball on the floor a little bit more, attack defenders off the dribble. I'm looking to showcase that."
On what he learned about being a pro while playing for Mike Woodson at Indiana...
Ware: "That it's always more in the tank. That I can always push past and to always give more because it's never really with me – [Woodson] always told me it's never really like where my skill set stops at, it's always more that I can prove and more that I can put on the floor and to be able to perform better. That's what he taught me."
On how his experience at Oregon helped him grow despite it not going as expected...
Ware: "Oregon helped me grow mentally I would say. It definitely helped me grow mentally stronger and mentally older quicker, just having to go through that adversity that I had to go through at Oregon and just being there that whole year. So I thank Oregon for that, just for helping me grow mentally stronger."
On knowing that Miami will give him minutes if he proves he's ready...
Ware: "All you gotta do is just put in the work like Jaime [Jaquez] did and I'll be in the right position that I need to be in."
On how he'll have to adjust his offensive game from college to the NBA...
Ware: "I mean, if the opportunity is going to be what they said where I'm going to be on the floor with Bam, Herro, Butler, and so those guys are already scorers. So especially with me going into my rookie season, I'm just going to have to find that role and whatever role I need to do to be able to stay on the floor, that's what I'm going to do."
On his initial impressions of head coach Erik Spoelstra and the Heat coaching staff...
Ware: "Just by meeting them so far, I love them already. Everything they've been telling me, just talking to them and getting to know them more."
