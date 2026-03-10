Wizards vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 10

Bam Adebato, Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat are red hot, winning five games in a row to jump into the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Miami could make a serious push for the No. 5 seed, and it ranks fourth in the league in defensive rating and just outside the top-10 in net rating this season. On Tuesday, the Heat are heavily favored at home against the Washington Wizards.

Washington is tanking at this point in the season, although it has had Trae Young in the lineup in back-to-back games. The Wizards have dropped eight games in a row, and they’re going to have a hard time covering against a Miami team that is 10 games over .500 at home.

Miami won the first meeting between these teams back on Feb. 8 by 31 points, so it’s not a surprise that it’s favored by 15.5 points on Tuesday.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to target in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.

Wizards vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +15.5 (-115)

Heat -15.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Wizards: +625

Heat: -950

Total

242.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wizards vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FanDuel Sports Network Local

Wizards record: 16-47

Heat record: 36-29

Wizards vs. Heat Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Anthony Davis – out

Kyshawn George – out

Jahmir Watkins – out

D’Angelo Russell – out

Cam Whitmore – out

Heat Injury Report

Simone Fontecchio – probable

Keshad Johnson – out

Nikola Jovic – out

Davion Mitchell – available

Norman Powell – out

Terry Rozier – out

Andrew Wiggins – out

Jahmir Young – out

Kel’el Ware – questionable

Wizards vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Trae Young 6+ Assists (-170)

Young has played in back-to-back games for Washington, recording six and eight assists in those matchups despite playing less than 20 minutes per game.

The Wizards guard is one of the best passers in the NBA, averaging well over eight assists per game this season – although he’s playing a much lesser role than he did with Washington tanking.

The Heat rank 17th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, and they also play at the fastest pace in the league. That should give Young plenty of chances to pick up assists, even if he’s on a clear minutes restriction.

Wizards vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Miami is a great bet to cover in this divisional battle:

The Miami Heat are rolling at the moment, winning five games in a row and eight of their last 10 to put some pressure on the Toronto Raptors for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

On Tuesday, the Heat are massive favorites at home, where they are 21-11 straight up this season. Miami is taking on the Washington Wizards, who have lost eight games in a row and are in full tank mode.

Over their last 10 games, the Wizards have a net rating of -10.3 while Miami is fourth in the league at +11.1. The Heat also have a top-five defensive rating in the 2025-26 season.

There are a few trends that support a Heat blowout, starting with Washington's recent games. It has losses to New Orleans (by 20), Utah (by 10), Orlando (by 17), Houston (by five), Toronto (by nine), Atlanta (by 30 and by 21) and Charlotte (by 17) during this losing streak.

The Wizards are also an NBA-worst 10-20 against the spread when set as road underdogs this season.

The Heat are hitting their stride at the right time, and they already have a 31-point win over this Washington team (in Washington, D.C.) earlier this season. I’ll lay this massive number with Miami on Tuesday night.

Pick: Heat -15.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

