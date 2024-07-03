Romeo Langford Makes Philadelphia 76ers Summer League Roster
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Romeo Langford will try to revive his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers this summer.
Langford, the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, made the 76ers' summer league roster, the team announced Wednesday.
Philadelphia is scheduled to play three games from July 8-10 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The first two games are scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and the third game will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Langford and the 76ers will then travel to Las Vegas for a slate of games at the Thomas and Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, beginning July 13. Here's the full schedule.
SCHEDULING NOTE: After each team’s first four games in Las Vegas, the top four teams will advance to participate in the playoffs, beginning with a semifinal doubleheader on Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either Saturday, July 20 or Sunday, July 21.
Langford spent the 2023-24 season with the Salt Lake City Stars, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Utah Jazz. He made 15 starts and played in 17 games, averaging 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Langford shot 46.3% from the field, 37.9% from 3-point range and 62.5% at the free throw line.
Langford last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season, when he started 21 games and made 43 appearances for the San Antonio Spurs. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged a career-high 6.9 points per game that season.
Following one season under coach Archie Miller at Indiana, Langford began his career with the Boston Celtics. Spanning portions of three seasons from 2019-22, he played in 94 games and made 11 starts. Langford averaged 3.6 points per game during his Celtics tenure, and he shot 30.5% from 3-point range.
As a Hoosier, Langford made the All-Big Ten second team and Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2018-19. The 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball from New Albany, Ind. native averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 44.8% from the field.
Now he'll get a shot at returning to the NBA with the 76ers.