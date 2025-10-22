Indiana Basketball 2025-26 Projected Lineup, Rotation & Roster Tracker
Mike Woodson’s four-year tenure came to an end following the 2024-2025 season. The former Hoosier great wasn’t nearly as successful in his head-coaching stint at Bloomington as he was as a player, surpassing .500 in Big Ten play just once during his time at the helm.
The departure of Woodson opened the door for Indiana to bring in up-and-coming star Darian DeVries. The 50-year old head coach comes by way of West Virginia – where he spent just one season – and previously led the charge at Drake for six seasons. Among active Division I coaches with at least 100 wins, DeVries’ winning percentage of .713 (169-68) ranks sixth-best in the nation.
DeVries brought his son, Tucker, along with him to Bloomington. The younger DeVries is a proven star, and has averaged 17.7 points per game over his four-year collegiate career.
The Hoosiers also brought in nine other transfers during the offseason, putting together the country’s 10th-rated transfer class (according to 247 Sports).
Guards Tayton Conerway, Lamar Wilkerson and Conor Enright – the last of whom played for DeVries at Drake for three seasons – highlight the backcourt additions, while Reed Bailey, Sam Alexis and Josh Harris are the stars in the frontcourt, along with, naturally, Tucker DeVries.
Indiana hasn’t made a trip to the Sweet 16 in ten seasons, not since Tom Crean was the head coach. Behind DeVries and his experienced and talented transfers, not to mention a young star in Trent Sisley, the Hoosiers appear well-positioned to quickly reemerge as a premier powerhouse on the national landscape.
Indiana's 2025-26 projected starting lineup and rotation
Last updated: October 21, 2025 @ 10:05 p.m. ET*
Position
Starter
Backup1
Backup2
PG
Conor Enright
Tayton Conerway
SG
Jasai Miles
Jason Drake*/Aleksa Ristic*
SF
Lamar Wilkerson
Jasai Miles/Josh Harris*
PF
Trent Sisley
Josh Harris*/Sam Alexis
C
*Player currently injured
Latest updates
GAME DAY (Oct. 17, 2025): Indiana was down four players in its exhibition matchup against Marian on Friday night. Guards Aleksa Ristic (freshman), Nick Dorn (junior) and Jason Drake (junior), along with forward Josh Harris (sophomore) were sidelined due to injury.
Per head coach Darian DeVries, both Ristic and Drake are expected to be out into the regular season. Ristic is battling a lower-body injury, which he suffered during practice back in September, while Drake has been hurt since the summer. (He didn't play or even travel with the team to Puerto Rico in August.)
As for Dorn, he appears to be inching closer to a return, but isn't expected to be back in time to play Baylor on October 26, although Dorn being ready for the season-opener on November 5 is seemingly quite possible. There has been no update on Harris.