Opening Line: Favored Indiana Takes on Jackson State Friday on Short Rest

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After a late night Wednesday and Thanksgiving on Thursday, Indiana gets back to work on Friday on short rest with an early afternoon game against Jackson State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

It's an early one, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, and this is the last of three games in the Hoosier Classic for Indiana. The No. 11-ranked Hoosiers are 5-0, and Jackson State, from Jackson, Miss., is 0-4. Indiana is a 26.5-point favorite over the Tigers according to SISportsbook.com, and the over/under is 143.5.

The two teams met in this event last year, with Indiana winning 70-35. The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network. Here's all the details on how to watch, along with our preview of the game. CLICK HERE

Indiana covered in its first four games this season, but failed to do so on Wednesday night in the 86-67 win over Little Rock. The Hoosiers, who played without star Tracye Jackson-Davis (back), and junior guards Trey Galloway (knee) and Anthony Leal, won by only 19 points despite being 29.5-point favorites.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson said all three will be game-time decisions on Friday. Rest might win out, because the Hoosiers have a huge game with No. 1-ranked North Carolina on Wednesday night in Bloomington in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. We will update this story about an hour before game time. Stay tuned in to HoosiersNow.com for all of our great game-day coverage.

Here's what Indiana has done so far:

Indiana by the numbers

Indiana overall record: 5-0

Indiana overall vs. spread: 4-1

---

Indiana home record: 3-0

Indiana home vs. spread: 2-1

---

Indiana road record: 1-0

Indiana road vs spread: 1-0

---

Indiana neutral court record: 1-0

Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 1-0

Indiana vs. the spread

Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)

88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won)

101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)

81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 20 — Beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won)

86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Little Rock 86-67 as 29..5-point favorites (lost)

Jackson State vs. the spread

Jackson State is 0-4 on the season, losing all four road games. But they are 3-1 against the spread, with the only non-cover coming against Little Rock, the team Indiana beat Wednesday, by just one point. Here's what Jackson State has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

Nov. 7 — Lost at Abilene Christian 65-56 as 16.5-point underdogs (won)

65-56 as 16.5-point underdogs (won) Nov. 12 — Lost at Tulsa 82-71, as 12.5-point underdogs (won)

82-71, as 12.5-point underdogs (won) Nov. 20 — Lost at Little Rock 94-91 as 2-point underdogs (lost)

as 2-point underdogs (lost) Nov. 23 — Lost at Michigan 78-68 as 22-point underdogs (won)

