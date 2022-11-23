WATCH: Malik Reneau Euro Step Against Little Rock

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It could be a big game for Malik Reneau.

Ahead of Indiana's matchup with Little Rock on Wednesday night, Trayce Jackson-Davis (precautionary reasons) was ruled inactive. Indiana coach Mike Woodson inserted the 6-foot-9 freshman Reneau into the starting lineup, and he's been off to a quick start.

At the 10:55 mark of the first half, Indiana has an 18-11 advantage, and Reneau leads all scorers with eight points on 4-for-6 shooting. Early in the game, Reneau led the Indiana fast break and Euro stepped past the Little Rock defense for an easy layup.

To follow along with all the action from the matchup between Indiana and Little Rock at Assembly Hall, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.

Indiana is off for Thanksgiving, but the Hoosiers have a quick turnaround on Friday against Jackson State at 12:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jackson State is off to an 0-3 start and plays at Michigan on Wednesday.

Related stories on Indiana basketball