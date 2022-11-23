Skip to main content

WATCH: Malik Reneau Euro Step Against Little Rock

Indiana freshman forward Malik Reneau showed off some smooth footwork in transition on Wednesday night against Little Rock.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It could be a big game for Malik Reneau.

Ahead of Indiana's matchup with Little Rock on Wednesday night, Trayce Jackson-Davis (precautionary reasons) was ruled inactive. Indiana coach Mike Woodson inserted the 6-foot-9 freshman Reneau into the starting lineup, and he's been off to a quick start. 

At the 10:55 mark of the first half, Indiana has an 18-11 advantage, and Reneau leads all scorers with eight points on 4-for-6 shooting. Early in the game, Reneau led the Indiana fast break and Euro stepped past the Little Rock defense for an easy layup.

To follow along with all the action from the matchup between Indiana and Little Rock at Assembly Hall, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.

Indiana is off for Thanksgiving, but the Hoosiers have a quick turnaround on Friday against Jackson State at 12:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jackson State is off to an 0-3 start and plays at Michigan on Wednesday. 

  • HOW TO WATCH: Indiana hosts Little Rock in the Hoosier Classic on Wednesday in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
  • OPENING LINE: The Hoosiers, who have won and covered in all four games so far, are heavy favorites over Little Rock. CLICK HERE
  • TOM BREW COLUMN: Little Rock coach Darrell Walker has a connection to Indiana coach Mike Woodson as well. He was on Woodson's staff when he was the head coach of the NBA's New York Knicks. They'll oppose each other when the Hoosiers take on Trojans Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE

