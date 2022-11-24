WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Alley-Oop to Jordan Geronimo Against Little Rock

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Jordan Geronimo can really get up.

Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino caught a pass in transition and took one dribble before throwing the ball toward the rim. At first, the pass looked like it might be out of reach for Geronimo, but it wouldn't be wise to question his athleticism.

Geronimo leapt through the air and slammed home the alley-oop to get the Assembly Hall crowd on its feet. This dunk gave Indiana a 20-11 lead midway through the first half of Wednesday's game against Little Rock.

Indiana is off for Thanksgiving, but the Hoosiers have a quick turnaround on Friday against Jackson State at 12:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jackson State is off to an 0-3 start and plays at Michigan on Wednesday.

