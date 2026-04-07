Indiana Basketball Loses Three Players To Transfer Portal

The transfer portal officially opened Tuesday, sparking movement on the Indiana basketball roster.

So far, the Hoosiers have lost junior guards Jasai Miles and Jason Drake, as well as sophomore forward Josh Harris to the transfer portal. Miles averaged 1.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 26 games off the bench, while Harris and Drake missed the entire 2025-26 season with injuries.

Indiana basketball 2026-27 roster outlook

Indiana's Josh Harris is introduced during the Hoosier Hoops on Kirkwood event on Kirkwood Avenue just outside the Sample Gates on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's still extremely early in the offseason, so all that most programs know right now is their outgoing transfers and and incoming freshmen. The vast majority of players who have entered the transfer portal have not picked a new school yet, so those decisions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Going into coach Darian DeVries' second season in 2026-27, the transfer portal will be very important yet again. Indiana is set to lose at least nine players as things stand. That includes the three transfers –- Miles, Harris and Drake –– as well as six graduating seniors: Lamar Wilkerson, Tucker DeVries, Conor Enright, Reed Bailey, Sam Alexis and Tayton Conerway.

Trent Sisley is returning for his sophomore season, but that's the only such announcement so far. That leaves Nick Dorn, Aleksa Ristic and Andrej Acimovic as three players with eligibility to return to Indiana next season, but they could still enter the transfer portal.

DeVries has three high school recruits joining the team next season, including small forward Vaughn Karvala (four-star, No. 51, per 247Sports), small forward Trevor Manhertz (four-star, No. 65) and combo guard Prince-Alexander Moody (four-star, No. 80).

It's shaping up to be another offseason of significant roster turnover for Indiana, with the transfer portal playing a huge role.

Hoosiers On SI's take

Indiana's Jason Drake is introduced during the Hoosier Hoops on Kirkwood event on Kirkwood Avenue just outside the Sample Gates on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing Miles, Drake and Harris isn't surprising or necessarily a negative for Indiana going into next season.

Miles had solid moments as a defender and rebounder, but he didn't provide much offense at just 1.9 points per game. Drake and Harris had productive seasons at the mid-major level in 2024-25, but missed the entire 2025-26 season due to injuries.

It could have been beneficial for Indiana to keep these players from a continuity standpoint, but they shouldn't be viewed as major losses. There will be opportunities to recruit capable replacements, and perhaps they wanted to have bigger roles elsewhere that Indiana didn't offer.

With three outgoing transfers so far and six graduating seniors, Indiana could very well have a second straight offseason with 10 incoming transfers to fill out the roster. That's the reality in this day and age, and it's not inherently a bad strategy. Just look at Michigan, the national champions whose entire starting lineup consisted of transfers.

At the same time, it would be good for DeVries to build a foundation of multi-year players so that Indiana doesn't have to undergo massive rebuilds each offseason. Three incoming freshmen should help that down the road, and it'll be interesting to see if Indiana recruits any transfers with multiple years of remaining eligibility.