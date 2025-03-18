Indiana Men's Basketball 2025 Transfer Portal Tracker
(updated Friday, April 11 at 12:27 p.m. ET)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Here's a list of players in the transfer portal with reported interest from Indiana, as well as Indiana's incoming and outgoing transfers, NBA Draft entrants, high school recruits, players lost to eligibility and a scholarship chart for the 2025-26 season.
We'll update this list throughout the offseason.
Incoming transfers
• Tucker DeVries: The son of Indiana coach Darian DeVries, it would be a major surprise if Tucker DeVries wasn't in an Indiana uniform for the 2025-26 season. Tucker DeVries attended his father's introductory press conference in an Indiana hoodie and he's played for his father throughout his college career.
DeVries has had a whale of a career. He is a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year as he played three seasons at Drake. He averaged 18 points with the Bulldogs and led them to two NCAA Tournament appearances in his career. A volume shooter, DeVries has averaged 13.7 shots per game in his career. He is a career 36.7% 3-point shooter, but before he got hurt at West Virginia, he had made 47.3% of his 3-point attempts with the Mountaineers.
DeVries suffered a shoulder injury and only played eight games for West Virginia. The injury waiver DeVries will need to play in the 2025-26 is widely expected to be granted.
• Conor Enright: Darian DeVries puts an emphasis on having a good point guard and Enright played for DeVries at Drake from 2022-24. He has averaged six points over his college career. After DeVries went to West Virginia, Enright played for Chris Holtmann at DePaul. He averaged 6.2 assists for the Blue Demons. Enright is in the portal and Indiana is expected to be strongly interested. On April 2, one day after his Indiana visit, Enright committed to the Hoosiers.
• Reed Bailey: The 6-foot-11 forward committed to Indiana on April 6. He averaged 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and shot 46.2% from the floor. That includes a 30.8% success rate from 3-point range.
Bailey’s production steadily grew over time with the Wildcats, who play in the competitive Atlantic 10 Conference. In 2025, Bailey averaged 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He shot 47.7% from the field and improved his 3-point percentage by 20 percentage points from the 2024 season as he converted 41.5% from long range.
Transfer Portal entrants
• Gabe Cupps: A 6-foot-2 guard from Centerville, Ohio, Cupps played two seasons with Indiana, though he was only healthy for one of them. Cupps played 37 games, starting 22 of them, all during the 2023-24 season. Cupps averaged 2.3 points for the Hoosiers. He only played four games in the 2024-25 season before he had to have surgery for a meniscus injury. Cupps was a four-star recruit who committed to Indiana in 2021. Cupps will have two or three years of eligibility remaining.
UPDATE: On March 26, Cupps announced he would continue his career at Ohio State.
• Malik Reneau: A 6-foot-9 forward from Miami, Reneau played three seasons with the Hoosiers. He was a starter in his sophomore and junior seasons. He played 94 games for Indiana, starting 55 of them. Reneau averaged 11.4 points, 5 rebounds and converted 55.5% of his shots. Reneau was a four-star recruit who committed to Indiana in 2022. Reneau will have one year of eligibility remaining. Reneau is reportedly considering Michigan, USC, Miami, Auburn and Arkansas.
UPDATE: On April 2, Reneau committed to Miami.
• Jakai Newton: Newton, a 6-foot-3 guard out of Covington, Ga., only played four career games for Indiana over two years. His career was cut down by multiple injuries, including knee surgery that wiped out the entire 2023-24 season.
UPDATE: On April 4, Newton committed to Georgia State.
• Myles Rice: Rice, a 6-foot-2 point guard out of Tyrone, Ga., played 32 games for Indiana in the 2024-25 season after he transferred from Washington State. Rice started 25 games and averaged 10.1 points and 2.8 assists for the Hoosiers.
UPDATE: On April 6, Rice committed to Maryland.
• Mackenzie Mgbako: Mgbako averaged 12.2 points over two seasons with the Hoosiers. A highly-touted, five-star recruit out of New Jersey, Mgbako re-opened his recruitment after initially committing to Duke. Mgbako decided to come to Indiana in May 2023.
• Kanaan Carlyle: Carlyle, a 6-foor-3 guard from Atlanta, came to the Hoosiers from Stanford where he played as a freshman. Carlyle's sophomore season at Indiana did not live up to expectation. He averaged 4 points in 25 games.
• Bryson Tucker: Tucker, a 6-foot-6 swingman from Arlington, Va., played just one season with the Hoosiers. He played 23 games and averaged 5.4 points.
Decommited recruits
• Harun Zrno: The Bosnian 6-foot-7 wing committed to Indiana in January, but announced his decommitment on March 19. Zrno averaged 20.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 4.4 apg in the top Bosnian league.
Incoming recruits
• Trent Sisley: The 6-foot-7 forward has played for Monteverde Academy during the 2024-25 season and is averaging 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. Monteverde will take part in the Chipotle Nationals at Hamilton Southeastern in April. A native of Lincoln City, Ind., Sisley had previously played at Heritage Hills High School in southern Indiana.
Potential targets
• Lamar Wilkerson: The 6-foot-4 guard from Ashdown, Ark. had a breakout season for Sam Houston in the 2024-25 season. His scoring average jumped to 20.5 points per game in 2025, an increase of nearly seven points from 2024. Wilkerson fits the Darian DeVries mold as he converted 44.5% from 3-point range to lead Conference USA. Wilkerson has flashed his potential at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall before. He scored 18 points in Indiana's 97-71 win over Sam Houston in December.
• Elyjah Freeman: Don't let his Division II background fool you, Freeman is a coveted prospect that Indiana and several other Division I power programs would like to have. Freeman put up enticing statistics with Division II power Lincoln Memorial. He averaged 18.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He shot 58.7%, including 45.6% from 3-point range. Freeman was also 80.7% at the line.
He was the Division II Player of the Week in mid-January after averaging 35.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in a two-game stretch. A 6-foot-8 small forward, Freeman was not highly recruited out of Wellington (Fla.) High School, despite being a McDonald's All-American nominee.
• Ante Brzovic: A 6-foot-10 forward, Brzvoic averaged 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for College of Charleston in 2025. He converted 32.2% of his 3-point shots. Brzvoic is out of eligibility, but is suing the NCAA to get another year of eligibility. His case is that he played a year at the Division II level and that it's an anti-trust violation to deny him a year of Division I eligibility.
• Eddie Lampkin Jr.: A 6-foot-11 center, 300-pound forward, Lampkin averaged 11.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and he converted 59.6% of his shots at Syracuse. Lampkin is well-traveled, having played at TCU, Colorado and Syracuse. Much like Luke Goode, Lampkin will need a NCAA waiver to get another year of eligibility. He only played 10 games during his freshman season at TCU.
• Tayton Conerway: The 6-foot-3 guard was the Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2025. Conerway averaged 14.2 points and made 47.1% of his shots. He averaged 4.8 assists and has led the Sun Belt in steals for two straight seasons. He averaged 2.8 steals in 2025. Conerway would have two years of eligibility left.
• Braydon Hawthorne: The 6-foot-9 small forward from Beckley, W. Va., has already signed his Letter Of Intent to play for the Mountaineers, the only Class of 2025 recruit to do so. The top prospect coming out of the state of West Virginia, and ranked in the top 50 by On3.com, Hawthorne is averaging 22 points per game for Huntington Prep School in West Virginia. He has requested his release from his LOI at West Virginia. Hawthorne has listed Indiana among his finalists. Kentucky, Marquette, Dayton, West Virginia and Virginia are the others.
• Nyk Lewis: A 6-foot-1 point guard out of Washington, D.C., Lewis originally committed to Xavier, but re-opened his commitment when Xavier changed coaches. The Class of 2025 recruit was ranked in the top 60 among recruits by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals. Lewis averaged 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for Gonzaga College High School as Gonzaga won the D.C. title in 2025.
• Trent MacLean: A 6-foot-9 power forward, Maclean is from Thousand Oaks, Calif. He is the son of former UCLA All-American and nine-year NBA veteran Don MacLean. The elder MacLean has become well known to Big Ten basketball fans as a Big Ten Network analyst. MacLean committed to West Virginia, but 247Sports reported on Tuesday that MacLean requested his release from his commitment.
• Kevin Odih: Odih is a four-star player from Providence, R.I., but he is a teammate of MacLean’s at SoCal Academy. Odih is a wing – considered a small forward or shooting guard – as he stands 6-foot-4. Odih was the 2023 MaxPreps Player of the Year in Rhode Island as he averaged 19.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game for Providence La Salle High School. Odih later spent a year at South Kent High School in Connecticut before he went to the West Coast.
• Jaden Vance: Offered by West Virginia, Vance has not made a commitment to any school. The 6-foot-6 small forward from Phoenix has mostly received interest from mid-major programs – West Virginia is the only power conference school to make him an offer. Vance is considered to be a three-star recruit.
Potential targets that went elsewhere
• Ryan Conwell: The Indianapolis native is in the transfer portal and could be playing at his fourth school in as many years. Conwell played at Xavier in 2025, starting all 34 games for the Musketeers while averaging 16.5 points on 41.3% 3-point shooting. The prior season he averaged 16.6 points for Indiana State and made 48.2% of his shots overall. Conwell spent his freshman season at South Florida where he averaged 5.1 points. On Sunday, 247Sports reported that Conwell will visit Indiana.
UPDATE: Conwell committed to Louisville on April 1.
• Jonathan Powell: The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 8.3 points for West Virginia and was a 35% 3-point shooter. He is in the transfer portal.
UPDATE: Powell committed to North Carolina on April 2.
• Josh Dix: Dix has played three years at Iowa and is likely to visit Indiana soon. Dix averaged 8.5 points and made 41.9% from 3-point range with the Hawkeyes. When Dix was being recruited out of high school, Indiana coach Darian DeVries offered him a scholarship when he coached Drake.
UPDATE: Dix committed to Creighton on April 4.
• Flory Bidunga: The 6-foot-9 big man is in the transfer portal after playing one season at Kansas. Bidunga, originally from the Congo, played high school basketball at Kokomo (Ind.) High School. Indiana and Mike Woodson's staff recruited him out of Kokomo, but he opted for Kansas. Bidunga played 34 games for Kansas in 2025, starting six of them. He averaged 5.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Jayhawks.
UPDATE: Bidunga re-committed to Kansas on April 6.
• Nijel Pack: The veteran 6-foot point guard still has a year of eligibility left after two seasons at Kansas State and three at Miami. Pack only played nine games for Miami in 2025, so much like Tucker DeVries, he should be eligible to play another season. Pack started all 69 games he played for Miami, including a 2023 NCAA Tournament victory over Indiana. Pack has averaged 14.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3 rebounds over his career. He peaked at 17.4 points for Kansas State in 2022. According to Jeff Goodman of Field Of 68, Pack has listed Indiana, Kansas, Oklahoma, Clemson and Kansas State as contenders for his services.
UPDATE: Pack committed to Oklahoma on April 7.
• Sebastian Mack: The Athletic reported that Indiana has reached out to the 6-foot-3 guard, who played the last two seasons at UCLA. Mack averaged 12.1 points during his freshman season in 2023-24, but he lost his starting role in 2025. He still averaged 9.6 points and shot 31.4% from 3-point range.
UPDATE: Mack committed to Missouri on April 7.
• Rodney Rice: 247Sports reported on Tuesday that Rice, who entered the transfer portal on Monday, has heard from Indiana. Rice was one of the "Crab Five" at Maryland as he averaged 13.8 points in 36 games for the Terrapins. He played one year at Maryland after he transferred from Virginia Tech after the 2024 season where Rice only played one season due to multiple injuries. Rice is likely most memorable to Indiana fans for making the game-winning shot against Indiana in Maryland's 79-78 victory at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Jan. 26. It will be interesting to see if Rice wants to test the open market or whether he follows former Maryland coach Kevin Willard to Villanova, who has also reportedly contacted Rice.
UPDATE: Rice listed his six finalists on April 10 and Indiana was not listed.
Out of eligibility
• Oumar Ballo: 13 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.3 bpg, 62.3% FG.
• Trey Galloway: 8.8 ppg, 4.7 apg, 2.3 rpg.
• Luke Goode: 9.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 39.2% 3-point shooting. Goode has signaled his intention to apply for a medical waiver to play another season.
• Langdon Hatton: 2.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg.
• Anthony Leal: 3.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg.
Scholarship chart for 2025-26 season
• Tucker DeVries: one year of eligibility
• Reed Bailey: one year of eligibility
• Conor Enright: one year of eligibility
• Trent Sisley: four years of eligibility
