Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Indiana Vs. Iowa
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Here are 30 closeup action shots from No. 9-seed Indiana's matchup against No. 5-seed Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
Iowa came out aggressive for the last stretch of the game winning it 80-77 off of a long three-pointer from Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon.
The Hoosiers will now head back to Bloomington and await NCAA Selection Sunday.
Indiana Vs. Iowa
Xavier Johnson
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball in the first half Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) dribbles the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) catches the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Sebastien Scott (15) and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defend in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Rob Phinisee
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and guard Rob Phinisee (1) celebrate a play in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Galloway
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Galloway
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Galloway
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) dribbles the ball etween Iowa Hawkeyes defenders in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Anthony Leal
The Indiana Hoosiers bench celebrates during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers lead 38-32 at the half. Iuiowabigtentourneymbb 031222 Am0005
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates after making a shot during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers lead 38-32 at the half.
Xavier Johnson
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Payton Sandfort (20) passes the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers lead 38-32 at the half.
Race Thompson
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) rebounds the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Miller Kopp
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Bohannon
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates hitting the game winning basket with guard Connor McCaffery (30) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Woodson
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson yells down court during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates hitting the game winning basket with guard Connor McCaffery (30) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers lead 38-32 at the half.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- LIVE BLOG: Indiana has had dramatic upset wins over Michigan and Illinois so far in this Big Then Tournament, and they look do add another scalp on Saturday in the semfinals against Iowa. The games move to CBS today, with the great Jim Nantz and Grant Hill in the house. CLICK HERE.
- BRACKETOLOGY FOR INDIANA: Thanks to two impressive upsets over Michigan and Illinois, it looks like 20-12 Indiana is finally going to go dancing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years. Here's what we know as of Saturday morning from the nation's leading bracketologists, and all the nuts and bolts for this year's Big Dance. CLICK HERE
- IOWA FAVORED OVER INDIANA: Indiana and Iowa meet in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday, and for the third straight day, the Hoosiers will have their hands full. Iowa is red-hot and scoring like crazy, which makes them a big favorite to win. Here's what both teams have done against the number this season, with some interesting trends. CLICK HERE
- GAME STORY: For the second straight day, Indiana pulled off a dramatic upset at the Big Ten Tournament, this time knocking off No. 1 seed Illinois 65-63 behind Trayce Jackson-Davis' jump shots and made free throws. Indiana will play Iowa in the semifinals on Saturday. CLICK HERE