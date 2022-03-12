Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Indiana Vs. Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Here are 30 closeup action shots from No. 9-seed Indiana's matchup against No. 5-seed Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Iowa came out aggressive for the last stretch of the game winning it 80-77 off of a long three-pointer from Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon.

The Hoosiers will now head back to Bloomington and await NCAA Selection Sunday.

Indiana Vs. Iowa Xavier Johnson Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball in the first half Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) dribbles the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson USA Today Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Parker Stewart Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) catches the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Sebastien Scott (15) and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defend in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis and Rob Phinisee Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and guard Rob Phinisee (1) celebrate a play in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) dribbles the ball etween Iowa Hawkeyes defenders in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Anthony Leal USA Today The Indiana Hoosiers bench celebrates during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers lead 38-32 at the half. Iuiowabigtentourneymbb 031222 Am0005 Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates after making a shot during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers lead 38-32 at the half. Xavier Johnson Iowa Hawkeyes guard Payton Sandfort (20) passes the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers lead 38-32 at the half. Race Thompson Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) rebounds the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Bohannon Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates hitting the game winning basket with guard Connor McCaffery (30) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Mike Woodson Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson yells down court during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Trayce Jackson-Davis Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates hitting the game winning basket with guard Connor McCaffery (30) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers lead 38-32 at the half.

Related stories on Indiana basketball