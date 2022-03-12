Skip to main content
Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Indiana Vs. Iowa

Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Indiana Vs. Iowa

It was a close one. You can see the fight from both Indiana and Iowa in 30 photos from the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Iowa was just three points better finishing off the Hoosiers 80-77 in an electric Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

USA Today

It was a close one. You can see the fight from both Indiana and Iowa in 30 photos from the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Iowa was just three points better finishing off the Hoosiers 80-77 in an electric Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Here are 30 closeup action shots from No. 9-seed Indiana's matchup against No. 5-seed Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Iowa came out aggressive for the last stretch of the game winning it 80-77 off of a long three-pointer from Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon.

The Hoosiers will now head back to Bloomington and await NCAA Selection Sunday.

Indiana Vs. Iowa

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17880655

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball in the first half Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17880653

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17880654

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17880646

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) dribbles the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17880647

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17880649

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17880651

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17880647

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

Xavier Johnson goes in for a shot in Indiana's semifinals matchup versus Iowa.

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17880661

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17880648

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17880658

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) catches the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Sebastien Scott (15) and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defend in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17880727

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Rob Phinisee

USATSI_17880729

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and guard Rob Phinisee (1) celebrate a play in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17880726

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17880718

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17880706

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17880721

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) dribbles the ball etween Iowa Hawkeyes defenders in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17880701

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17880705

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Leal

Anthony Leal cheers with Indiana's bench.

The Indiana Hoosiers bench celebrates during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers lead 38-32 at the half. Iuiowabigtentourneymbb 031222 Am0005

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17880770

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates after making a shot during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers lead 38-32 at the half.

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17880765

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Payton Sandfort (20) passes the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers lead 38-32 at the half.

Race Thompson

USATSI_17881097

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) rebounds the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17881104

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17881105

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Bohannon

USATSI_17881040

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates hitting the game winning basket with guard Connor McCaffery (30) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17880764

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson yells down court during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17881037

Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates hitting the game winning basket with guard Connor McCaffery (30) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17880915

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots the ball during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers lead 38-32 at the half.

  • LIVE BLOG: Indiana has had dramatic upset wins over Michigan and Illinois so far in this Big Then Tournament, and they look do add another scalp on Saturday in the semfinals against Iowa. The games move to CBS today, with the great Jim Nantz and Grant Hill in the house. CLICK HERE.
  • BRACKETOLOGY FOR INDIANA: Thanks to two impressive upsets over Michigan and Illinois, it looks like 20-12 Indiana is finally going to go dancing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years. Here's what we know as of Saturday morning from the nation's leading bracketologists, and all the nuts and bolts for this year's Big Dance. CLICK HERE
  • IOWA FAVORED OVER INDIANA: Indiana and Iowa meet in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday, and for the third straight day, the Hoosiers will have their hands full. Iowa is red-hot and scoring like crazy, which makes them a big favorite to win. Here's what both teams have done against the number this season, with some interesting trends. CLICK HERE
  • GAME STORY: For the second straight day, Indiana pulled off a dramatic upset at the Big Ten Tournament, this time knocking off No. 1 seed Illinois 65-63 behind Trayce Jackson-Davis' jump shots and made free throws. Indiana will play Iowa in the semifinals on Saturday. CLICK HERE
Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_17694281
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana’s Game With Iowa in Real Time

By Tom Brew2 hours ago
Mike Woodson talks to Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway on the sidelines.
Basketball

How to Watch Indiana's Game With Iowa on Saturday in Big Ten Semifinals

By Tom Brew4 hours ago
USATSI_17873005
Basketball

NCAA Bracketology: Finally, Indiana Looks Set to Dance into NCAA Tourney

By Tom Brew5 hours ago
IowaKeeganMurrayIndiana
Basketball

Point Spreads: Indiana Opens as Hefty Underdog to Iowa in Big Ten Tourney

By Tom Brew6 hours ago
IowaKeeganMurrayRebound
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament 2022 Schedule, With Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew8 hours ago
IndianaMikeWoodsonPoint
Basketball

My Two Cents: Indiana's Sudden Surge Really is About Mike Woodson

By Tom Brew19 hours ago
Mike Woodson
Basketball

Bob Knight Taught Mike Woodson That 'Defense Wins Games' Just Like in Indiana's Win Over Illinois

By Haley Jordan22 hours ago
IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisKofiCockburn
Basketball

How to Watch Indiana's Game with Illinois on Friday in Big Ten Tournament

By Tom Brew23 hours ago