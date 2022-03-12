How to Watch Indiana's Game With Iowa on Saturday in Big Ten Semifinals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It's an unprecedented and unique Big Ten Tournament semifinal on Saturday, with Indiana taking on Iowa in the first game. Purdue and Michigan State tangle in the second, with both games being nationally televised on CBS.
It's the first time in the 25-year history of the event that BOTH Indiana and Purdue are in the semifinals. And it's also the first time since 2003 that Indiana has won two games in the event. They've never won the tournament title, and have only reached the finals once.
So, yes, it's a massive day. You know it's been when CBS' Jim Nantz and Grant Hill are in the house.
Iowa has been playing great, but the Hawkeyes have also noticed what Indiana has been doing here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
"You have to be really impressed with the job that Indiana's done, here in particular,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said after Saturday's quarterfinal win. "They lost some games down the stretch, but I don't think in any way it was indicative of the caliber of team they have.
"They lost a couple really tough games. The ball didn't bounce their way and they just kept coming. And they showed up here determined, and now they think they can win it, this one. You have to be respectful of the way that they've continued to compete. Obviously, it will be a great atmosphere (in Indianapolis)with them being here.''
Indiana is 19-12 and has probably done enough to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth in six years. But another win would certainly end all doubt.
Read More
Here's how to watch Thursday's game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and newsy nuggets.
And when the game starts, flip over to our LIVE BLOG, which will be on steroids today since I know many of you will be at work and catch watch. To follow the blog at game time, CLICK HERE
How to watch Indiana vs. Iowa
- Who: No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (20-12, 9-11 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (24-9, 12-8 in the Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Tournament semifinal game
- When: 1 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 12
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.
- TV: CBS
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Grant Hill (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
- Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 84
- Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
- Latest Line: Indiana opened as a 6-point underdog to Iowa, according to the FanDuel.com website opening line as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 1.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. CLICK HERE
- Poll rankings: Indiana is not ranked. Illinois is ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll, and No 23 in the Coaches Poll.
- Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 40 in the Kenpom.com rankings, up three spots after the win over Illinois. Iowa is ranked No. 13.
Indiana-Iowa history
- Indiana vs. Iowa series history: Indiana leads the all-time series with Iowa 106-79 The Hoosiers have won three of the last four games in the series
- Indiana vs. Iowa last meeting: Indiana traveled to Iowa City on Jan. 13 and lost 83.74. Poor free throwing shooting, too many turnovers and a lack of rebounding was too much for Indiana to overcome in an 83-74 loss to Iowa in Iowa City. Here is the link to the game story. CLICK HERE
Indiana-Iowa most recent games
- Indiana's last game: Indiana won its quarterfinal game against No. 1 seed Illinois on Friday, winning 65-63 thanks to 21 points from Trayce Jackson-Davis and a great defensive effort, especially against Illinois' three-point crazy guards, who wound up making only 4-of-15. long balls. Here is the link to the game story. CLICK HERE
- Iowa's last game: Iowa avenged its ugliest regular season loss with an 84-74 win over No. 4 seed Rutgers in the quarterfinals on Friday. Keegan Murray became the school's all-time single-season leading scorer in the win.
Meet the coaches
- Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 20-12.
- Meet Iowa coach Fran McCaffery: Coach Fran McCaffery is 62 years old and is in his 13th year with the Hawkeyes. Prior to coming to Iowa City, he coached three years at Lehigh, six at UNC-Greensboro and five at Siena, and took all three of those schools to the NCAA Tournament at least once. He's earned six NCAA Tournament berths at Iowa, but has never made it out of the first weekend. He is 240-161 at Iowa, and is 117-108 in league games. He is 491-338 for his career.
Projected starters
- PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds
- Race Thompson, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.5 points, 7.7 rebounds
- Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 37.4 3-point%
- Parker Stewart, 6-5 senior guard: 6.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 40.3 3-point%
- Xavier Johnson, 6-3 senior guard: 12.0 points, 4.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds
- PROJECTED IOWA STARTERS:
- Keegan Murray, 6-foot-7 sophomore forward: 23.4 points, 8.6 rebounds
- Jordan Bohannon, 6-1 senior+ guard: 11.2 points, 1.8 assists, 39.1 3-point%
- Tony Perkins, 6-4 sophomore guard: 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds
- Patrick McCaffery, 6-8 redshirt-sophomore forward: 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds
- Filip Rebraca, 6-9 senior forward: 6.1 points, 5.7 rebounds
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- BRACKETOLOGY FOR INDIANA: Thanks to two impressive upsets over Michigan and Illinois, it looks like 20-12 Indiana is finally going to go dancing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years. Here's what we know as of Saturday morning from the nation's leading bracketologists, and all the nuts and bolts for this year's Big Dance. CLICK HERE
- IOWA FAVORED OVER INDIANA: Indiana and Iowa meet in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday, and for the third straight day, the Hoosiers will have their hands full. Iowa is red-hot and scoring like crazy, which makes them a big favorite to win. Here's what both teams have done against the number this season, with some interesting trends. CLICK HERE
- GAME STORY: For the second straight day, Indiana pulled off a dramatic upset at the Big Ten Tournament, this time knocking off No. 1 seed Illinois 65-63 behind Trayce Jackson-Davis' jump shots and made free throws. Indiana will play Iowa in the semifinals on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN: All of the hard work and heartache from this regular season is starting to reap benefits in the Big Ten Tournament for Indiana, and even though he doesn't want it, coach Mike Woodson deserves a lot of credit for that. CLICK HERE
- WHAT JACKSON-DAVIS AND JOHNSON SAID: Hoosier forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers to defeat No. 1-seed Illinois 65-63 in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals. Read their full transcripts, or just watch the attached video of the entire press conference. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Here's what Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after Friday's upset win over No. 1-seeded Illinois. CLICK HERE
- LIVE BLOG: Relive all the play-by-play from Indiana's dramatic 65-63 win over top-seeded Illinois on Friday. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA VS. ILLINOIS PHOTO GALLERY: Look inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 30 photos from Indiana's 65-63 win over the No. 1-seed Fighting Illini. CLICK HERE
- TOURNAMENT RESULTS, SCHEDULE: Here are all the results from the Big Ten Tournament thus far, and the remaining schedule. CLICK HERE