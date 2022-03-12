How to Watch Indiana's Game With Iowa on Saturday in Big Ten Semifinals

Indiana has had dramatic upset wins over Michigan and Illinois so far in this Big Then Tournament, and they look do add another scalp on Saturday in the semfinals against Iowa. The games move to CBS today, with the great Jim Nantz and Grant Hill in the house.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It's an unprecedented and unique Big Ten Tournament semifinal on Saturday, with Indiana taking on Iowa in the first game. Purdue and Michigan State tangle in the second, with both games being nationally televised on CBS.

It's the first time in the 25-year history of the event that BOTH Indiana and Purdue are in the semifinals. And it's also the first time since 2003 that Indiana has won two games in the event. They've never won the tournament title, and have only reached the finals once.

So, yes, it's a massive day. You know it's been when CBS' Jim Nantz and Grant Hill are in the house.

Iowa has been playing great, but the Hawkeyes have also noticed what Indiana has been doing here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"You have to be really impressed with the job that Indiana's done, here in particular,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said after Saturday's quarterfinal win. "They lost some games down the stretch, but I don't think in any way it was indicative of the caliber of team they have.

"They lost a couple really tough games. The ball didn't bounce their way and they just kept coming. And they showed up here determined, and now they think they can win it, this one. You have to be respectful of the way that they've continued to compete. Obviously, it will be a great atmosphere (in Indianapolis)with them being here.''

Indiana is 19-12 and has probably done enough to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth in six years. But another win would certainly end all doubt.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and newsy nuggets.

How to watch Indiana vs. Iowa

Who: No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (20-12, 9-11 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (24-9, 12-8 in the Big Ten)

No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (20-12, 9-11 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (24-9, 12-8 in the Big Ten) What: Big Ten Tournament semifinal game

Big Ten Tournament semifinal game When : 1 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 12

: 1 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 12 Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind. TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Grant Hill (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Grant Hill (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 84

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 84 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Latest Line: Indiana opened as a 6-point underdog to Iowa, according to the FanDuel.com website opening line as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 1.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. CLICK HERE

Indiana opened as a 6-point underdog to Iowa, according to the website opening line as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 1.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. Poll rankings: Indiana is not ranked. Illinois is ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll, and No 23 in the Coaches Poll.

Indiana is not ranked. Illinois is ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll, and No 23 in the Coaches Poll. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 40 in the Kenpom.com rankings, up three spots after the win over Illinois. Iowa is ranked No. 13.

Indiana-Iowa history

Indiana vs. Iowa series history: Indiana leads the all-time series with Iowa 106-79 The Hoosiers have won three of the last four games in the series

Indiana leads the all-time series with Iowa 106-79 The Hoosiers have won three of the last four games in the series Indiana vs. Iowa last meeting: Indiana traveled to Iowa City on Jan. 13 and lost 83.74. Poor free throwing shooting, too many turnovers and a lack of rebounding was too much for Indiana to overcome in an 83-74 loss to Iowa in Iowa City. Here is the link to the game story. CLICK HERE

Indiana-Iowa most recent games

Indiana's last game: Indiana won its quarterfinal game against No. 1 seed Illinois on Friday, winning 65-63 thanks to 21 points from Trayce Jackson-Davis and a great defensive effort, especially against Illinois' three-point crazy guards, who wound up making only 4-of-15. long balls. Here is the link to the game story. CLICK HERE

Indiana won its quarterfinal game against No. 1 seed Illinois on Friday, winning 65-63 thanks to 21 points from Trayce Jackson-Davis and a great defensive effort, especially against Illinois' three-point crazy guards, who wound up making only 4-of-15. long balls. Here is the link to the game story. Iowa's last game: Iowa avenged its ugliest regular season loss with an 84-74 win over No. 4 seed Rutgers in the quarterfinals on Friday. Keegan Murray became the school's all-time single-season leading scorer in the win.

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 20-12.

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 20-12. Meet Iowa coach Fran McCaffery: Coach Fran McCaffery is 62 years old and is in his 13th year with the Hawkeyes. Prior to coming to Iowa City, he coached three years at Lehigh, six at UNC-Greensboro and five at Siena, and took all three of those schools to the NCAA Tournament at least once. He's earned six NCAA Tournament berths at Iowa, but has never made it out of the first weekend. He is 240-161 at Iowa, and is 117-108 in league games. He is 491-338 for his career.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.5 points, 7.7 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.5 points, 7.7 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 37.4 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 37.4 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 6.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 40.3 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 6.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 40.3 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 12.0 points, 4.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds

, 6-3 senior guard: 12.0 points, 4.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds PROJECTED IOWA STARTERS:

Keegan Murray, 6-foot-7 sophomore forward: 23.4 points, 8.6 rebounds

6-foot-7 sophomore forward: 23.4 points, 8.6 rebounds Jordan Bohannon, 6-1 senior+ guard: 11.2 points, 1.8 assists, 39.1 3-point%

6-1 senior+ guard: 11.2 points, 1.8 assists, 39.1 3-point% Tony Perkins , 6-4 sophomore guard: 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds

, 6-4 sophomore guard: 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds Patrick McCaffery , 6-8 redshirt-sophomore forward: 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt-sophomore forward: 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds Filip Rebraca, 6-9 senior forward: 6.1 points, 5.7 rebounds

