Indiana Moves Up Two Spots to No. 16 in Associated Press Poll; Purdue Stays No. 1
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana won two nonconference games by 22 and 14 points last week, and that was good enough to move up two spots in this week's Associated Press top-25 poll that was released on Monday.
The Hoosiers check it at No. 16, passing Duke and Mississippi State, who both lost last week. Indiana is one of three Big Ten teams in the poll. Purdue (12-0) remains at No. 1 for the third straight week, and Wisconsin (9-2) is at No. 15. Illinois dropped out of the poll but is still receiving votes. So is Maryland, Ohio State and Michigan State.
Indiana has been ranked in every poll this season, starting at No. 13 in the preseason and peaking at No. 10 in Week 4.
The top five remained the same this week, with Kansas staying at No. 4 and Arizona at No. 5. Indiana played them both in December and lost.
Two teams that Indiana beat in November — Xavier and North Carolina — are back in the poll. Xavier is tied for No. 22 with New Mexico and North Carolina is at No. 25. North Carolina has won four straight games after losing four in a row prior to that.
Indiana doesn't play again until Jan. 5, when it resumes Big Ten play with a road game at Iowa. The Hoosiers are home again on Sunday, Jan. 8 when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats. Indiana is 1-1 in Big Ten play so far, losing on the road to Rutgers and winning at home against Nebraska.
Here's this week's top 25:
- Purdue (12-0) (40 first-place votes)
- Connecticut (13-0) (20 first-place votes)
- Houston (12-1)
- Kansas (11-1)
- Arizona (12-1)
- Texas (10-1)
- Tennessee (9-2)
- Alabama (10-2)
- Arkansas (11-1)
- Gonzaga (10-3)
- UCLA (11-2)
- Baylor (9-2)
- Virginia (8-2)
- Miami (12-1)
- Wisconsin (9-2)
- INDIANA (10-3)
- Duke (10-3)
- TCU (10-1)
- Kentucky (8-3)
- Auburn (10-2)
- Mississippi State (11-1)
- Xavier (10-3)
- New Mexico (12-0)
- West Virginia 10-2)
- North Carolina (9-4)
Others receiving votes: Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio State 59, Virginia Tech 57, Missouri 57, San Diego State 39, Iowa State 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, Providence 6, Kansas State 5, USC 4, San Francisco 1.
