PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball Holds On to Beat Kennesaw State

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Take a look at 20 action photos from inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as the Hoosiers take down Kennesaw State in their final non-conference game of the season ahead of a 13-day break.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It wasn't that pretty, but a win is a win! Check out 20 photos from Indiana basketball's 69-55 win over Kennesaw State for its final non-conference game of the season.

With the win, Indiana will will improve to a 10-3 record as its Christmas gift along with a 13-day break before Big Ten play officially starts on Jan. 5 versus Iowa. Kennesaw State kept up with the No. 18 Hoosiers but will return to Georgia with its fifth loss of the season.

Tonight the Hoosiers were without starters Xavier Johnson who's out indefinitely after undergoing foot surgery, and Trayce Jackson-Davis who's out as a precaution before conference play.

Sophomore guard Tamar Bates also known as Scoop led the Hoosiers with 19 points off of three triples followed by freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino who put up 18 points. 

The first half was ugly in the words of Bates, but the Hoosiers managed to notch the score up at 27 before the half. Finally the shots were going down as Indiana took over the lead within the first minute of the second half. Indiana would officially pull away around the 11-minute mark after a few lead swaps.

Take a look at these 20 closeup action shots before getting nearly a two-week break from Indiana basketball.

Kennesaw State vs. Indiana

Tamar Bates

Tamar Bates

Malik Reneau

Malik Reneau

Trey Galloway

Trey Galloway

Jordan Geronimo

Jordan Geronimo
Tamar Bates
Jordan Geronimo

CJ Gunn

CJ Gunn

Miller Kopp

Miller Kopp
Tamar Bates

Race Thompson

Race Thompson

Mike Woodson

Mike Woodson
Jordan Geronimo
Race Thompson
Tamar Bates
Race Thompson
Tamar Bates
Trey Galloway fan
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Malik Reneau
Indiana basketball

Up next, the Hoosiers will face the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Jan. 5 for a 9 p.m. tipoff on FS1. Indiana will then return home to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Jan. 8 for a noon game versus forward Miller Kopp's former Northwestern squad.

