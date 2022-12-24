PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball Holds On to Beat Kennesaw State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It wasn't that pretty, but a win is a win! Check out 20 photos from Indiana basketball's 69-55 win over Kennesaw State for its final non-conference game of the season.
With the win, Indiana will will improve to a 10-3 record as its Christmas gift along with a 13-day break before Big Ten play officially starts on Jan. 5 versus Iowa. Kennesaw State kept up with the No. 18 Hoosiers but will return to Georgia with its fifth loss of the season.
Tonight the Hoosiers were without starters Xavier Johnson who's out indefinitely after undergoing foot surgery, and Trayce Jackson-Davis who's out as a precaution before conference play.
Read More
Sophomore guard Tamar Bates also known as Scoop led the Hoosiers with 19 points off of three triples followed by freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino who put up 18 points.
The first half was ugly in the words of Bates, but the Hoosiers managed to notch the score up at 27 before the half. Finally the shots were going down as Indiana took over the lead within the first minute of the second half. Indiana would officially pull away around the 11-minute mark after a few lead swaps.
Take a look at these 20 closeup action shots before getting nearly a two-week break from Indiana basketball.
Kennesaw State vs. Indiana
Tamar Bates
Malik Reneau
Trey Galloway
Jordan Geronimo
CJ Gunn
Miller Kopp
Race Thompson
Mike Woodson
Up next, the Hoosiers will face the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Jan. 5 for a 9 p.m. tipoff on FS1. Indiana will then return home to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Jan. 8 for a noon game versus forward Miller Kopp's former Northwestern squad.
