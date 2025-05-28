Indiana Players, Past And Future, Won’t Be Part Of 2025 NBA Draft
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the last two years, the NBA Draft has been a newsworthy night for Indiana men’s basketball fans.
In 2023, both Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis were selected. In 2024, Kel’El Ware got the call. Hood-Schifino and Ware were both first round selections.
That won’t happen this season. Indiana-connected players, both past and present, have taken themselves out of draft consideration.
Indiana-bound guard Tayton Conerway had submitted himself for NBA Draft consideration in April. The Sun Belt Player of the Year at Troy, Conerway was not invited to the NBA Draft combine and never gained any traction in mock drafts as a pro candidate.
That’s good news for the Hoosiers as Conerway – who averaged 14.2 points and a league-high 2.9 steals at Troy in 2025 – could be a big-minute starter for the Hoosiers in the 2025-26 season.
In fact, Conerway and fellow incoming transfer Lamar Wilkerson have been working out together. Conerway shared their workout via his Instagram page.
The other Indiana-connected player was Mackenzie Mgbako. He played the last two seasons for the Hoosiers. In March, Mgbako put himself in the transfer portal and ultimately ended up at Texas A&M.
Mgbako wasn’t initially invited to the NBA Draft Combine either, but earned an invitation after a good performance at the G League Elite Camp.
Mgbako performed well. He led his team with 14 points on 4 of 10 shooting. Mgbako added eight rebounds and two blocks. The New Jersey native was 3 of 7 from 3-point range.
In shooting drills, the New Jersey native was 19 of 30 on off-the dribble shooting, 16 of 25 on spot up shots, 12 of 25 in the 3-point star drill, 13 of 23 on 3-point side shots and 9 of 10 on free throws.
That earned Mgbako praise from some notice. Some thought he might be a second round draft pick, but Mgbako will return to college basketball.
Mgbako averaged 12.2 points in both of his Indiana seasons.
It is possible former Indiana guard Tamar Bates, who finished his college career at Missouri and who is out of college eligbillity, could be signed by a NBA team, but he is long shot to be drafted after he struggled at the NBA Draft Combine.
Wednesday is the deadline for those who declared for the NBA Draft to take themselves out of consideration.
