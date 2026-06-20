Indiana Basketball Pursuing Under-the-Radar 2027 Prospect Anthony Brown

Oftentimes, at the high-major level, programs are duking it out over the same group of prospects, with players earning offers and interests from 20-plus high-major squads. Indiana, at least in the case of 2027 target Anthony Brown, doesn’t appear to have that problem (at least for now).

An unheralded recruit who remains unranked across all major platforms, Brown holds offers from North Florida, Tulsa, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville, Queens and… Indiana. Not the typical list for a Hoosiers target. But, evidently, Darian DeVries and his staff are intrigued by Brown.

Who is 2027 prospect Anthony Brown?

Brown is a 6-foot-6 forward from Florida. He attends Boca Ciega High School and suits up for 1 Family Pro16 for his AAU hoops.

After a great conversation with Coach Carr, I’m blessed to received an offer from the University of Indiana. pic.twitter.com/XlP0sst0hV — Anthony "AB" Brown (@anthonycbrown11) June 18, 2026

2027 recruit Anthony Brown scouting report

Everything with Brown circles back to his otherworldly explosiveness. He is practically unstoppable attacking the basket – and finishing at it. Brown’s rebounding on both ends is exceptional. Defensively, his size, length and athleticism allow him to defend a variety of positions, and quite effectively.

Offensively, although he is at his best attacking the cup, Brown can do a little bit of everything. He is capable of stepping out behind the arc and hitting a triple, can get to a midrange jumper or even post up a defender and convert a baby hook.

Nevertheless, he is a unique player at 6-foot-6. His length and athleticism allow him to play much bigger than his listed size, but he still is just 6-foot-6. And he may have the ability to shoot from deep, but that isn’t his sharpest tool.

Brown’s most impactful around the cup and projects as an undersized four at the next level – but, again, he has the physical traits to successfully undertake that role.

How would Anthony Brown fit at Indiana?

If Brown wound up in Bloomington, he very likely wouldn’t be a Year 1 contributor. He’d spend a season or two honing his body and game and learning the system before entering the rotation.

With the Hoosiers’ penchant for recruiting shooting and dynamic scorers, Brown would fit in seamlessly, given his ability to impact the game without the rock in his hands.

Brown can dominate the boards, be a cutter and play-finisher offensively, lock down defensively and take absolutely nothing off the table. And if his jumper ends up turning into an actual tool, Brown can develop into a key piece of the puzzle down the road for Indiana – or wherever he ultimately lands.