Report: The Five Clubs Raheem Sterling Turned Down on Deadline Day
Deadline Day came and went with multiple players completing moves to and from the Premier League, but one individual who never saw a move materialise was Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling.
Sterling was and still is part of the now infamous “bomb squad” which included 15 players Chelsea wanted to move on from during the summer transfer window. Names like Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah were said to be among the group. While some completed moves and Chalobah was even welcomed back into the fold given Levi Colwill’s long-term absence with an ACL injury, Sterling remains with the club.
Other names thought to be included still are Axel Disasi and David Datro Fofana.
The former Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal man had five clubs in for him this summer: Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus abroad plus Fulham, Crystal Palace and West Ham United, BBC reported. Sterling was said to be interested in the two non-Premier League options, but remaining close to his family was preferred. Chelsea seemingly felt Sterling’s wages and wishes to stay in England affected potential suitors.
Sterling spent last season on loan at Arsenal, making just 17 league appearances even with an injury crisis in attack. Unlike this window, he completed that offer on Deadline Day.
The 30-year-old provided six goal contributions for the Gunners in all competitions (one goal, five assists) in a move that was widely described as disappointing. Now, with the English window shut, Sterling has been reportedly kept away from first-team training, operating away from Maresca’s preferred group until a resolution on his future is reached.
He never quite settled in and reached the levels at Chelsea after moving on from Manchester City. The four-time Premier League winner made 339 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 131 goals and providing 86 assists.
With Chelsea, he made just 81 appearances since a summer 2022 move.