Indiana vs Wisconsin Point Spread Favors Hoosiers In Crucial Matchup

Indiana plays Wisconsin on Saturday in a crucial game for its NCAA Tournament hopes. And fortunately for the Hoosiers, it's at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and not the Kohl Center.

Indiana has won the last two matchups against Wisconsin in Bloomington, but the Hoosiers have lost 21 straight games in Madison, showing just how valuable home court advantage can be in college basketball. The Hoosiers are especially glad to be home after a two-game road trip, where they won at UCLA but lost at USC.

"Our biggest thing is we've got to get back, get some rest, regroup, and then get ready for the next one. That's what this is," DeVries after Tuesday's loss. "We've been playing good basketball and had a rough one [at USC], but we can't let it linger. We've got to get refocused and get ready for Saturday."

Here are the betting odds for the Indiana-Wisconsin game as of Friday afternoon on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin betting odds

Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots a 3-point shot against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rec Hall. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Spread: Indiana -3.5 (-120); Wisconsin +3.5 (-102)

Over/Under: 155.5 points

Moneyline: Indiana -205; Wisconsin +168

Game time: Saturday, Feb. 7 at Noon ET

TV: FOX

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana has leaned on senior guard Lamar Wilkerson throughout the season, and rightfully so. He leads the Big Ten with 23 points per game during conference play, and he's second with 3.7 3-pointers made per game on 38.9% 3-point shooting.

But losses like Tuesday's at USC show why Wilkerson needs more help than he's getting at times. Tucker DeVries finished with just five points on 1-for-9 shooting, while Nick Dorn scored just six points on 2-for-12 shooting after three straight games with 18-plus points. Tayton Conerway returned from injury against USC, but he didn't make his usual impact while playing just 10 minutes off the bench.

Wisconsin is the Big Ten's second-highest scoring team in conference play, to the Hoosiers will certainly need more than just Wilkeson's scoring ability on Saturday. Under coach Greg Gard, the Badgers are led by a pair of senior guards in Nick Boyd and John Blackwell, both of whom are averaging over 18 points per game in Big Ten play.

Saturday's game is also a chance for Indiana to strengthen its NCAA Tournament chances. The Hoosiers moved up one seed line to a No. 9 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology, released Monday, but they're not safe yet with eight conference games to play.