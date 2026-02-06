Lindsey Vonn's Olympic Gold Medal Odds Remain High in Downhill Amidst Torn ACL
Lindsey Vonn is trying to accomplish the seemingly impossible: win an Olympic gold medal in downhill skiing with a torn ACL.
Oddsmakers appear to believe in miracles.
Vonn, who tore her left ACL in her final tune-up for the Olympics a few weeks ago, is second in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win gold in the Alpine Skiing - Downhill event. She is +325 at DK, just behind Italian skier Sofia Goggia at +175.
Vonn won the 2010 Olympic gold in downhill and the bronze in 2018. She retired in 2019.
Vonn returned to competition this year and won two events on the World Cup circuit before suffering the knee injury. She completed a tune-up on Friday, which was obviously a big step before the competition on Sunday at 5 AM ET.
Goggia, the hometown hopeful, won Olympic gold in 2018 and silver in 2022. Reigning Olympic champion Corinne Suter of Switzerland is +3000 at DK.
The other top contenders are Germans Emma Aicher and Kira Weidle-Winkelmann, who are both +800 to win gold. American Breezy Johnson is +1200, tied with Austrian Nina Ortlieb and Italian Federica Brignone.
Women’s Downhill Gold Medal Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Sofia Goggia [ITA] +175
- Lindsey Vonn [USA] +350
- Kira Weidle-Winkelmann [GER] +800
- Emma Aicher [GER] +800
- Nina Ortlieb [AUT] +1200
- Federica Brignone [ITA] +1200
- Breezy Johnson [USA] +1200
- Cornelia Huetter [AUT] +1600
- Mirjam Puchner [AUT] +2500
- Laura Pirovano [ITA] +2500
- Jacqueline Wiles [USA] +2500
- Kajsa Vickhoff Lie [NOR] +3000
- Corinne Suter [SUI] +3000
- Nicol Delago [ITA] +4000
- Ariane Raedler [AUT] +4000
- Ilka Stuhec [SLO] +5000
- Romane Miradoli [FRA] +8000
- Nadia Delago [ITA] +8000
- Laura Gauche [FRA] +8000
- Malorie Blanc [FRA] +10000
- Elena Curtoni [ITA] +10000
- Isabella Wright [USA] +12000
- Valerie Grenier [CAN] +15000
- Alice Robinson [NZL] +15000
- Elvedina Muzaferija [BIH] +20000
- Marte Monsen [NOR] +20000
- Keely Cashman [USA] +20000
- Janine Schmitt [SUI] +20000
- Delia Durrer [SUI] +20000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
