Lindsey Vonn's Olympic Gold Medal Odds Remain High in Downhill Amidst Torn ACL

Lindsey Vonn is trying to accomplish the seemingly impossible: win an Olympic gold medal in downhill skiing with a torn ACL.

Oddsmakers appear to believe in miracles.

Vonn, who tore her left ACL in her final tune-up for the Olympics a few weeks ago, is second in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win gold in the Alpine Skiing - Downhill event. She is +325 at DK, just behind Italian skier Sofia Goggia at +175.

Vonn won the 2010 Olympic gold in downhill and the bronze in 2018. She retired in 2019.

Vonn returned to competition this year and won two events on the World Cup circuit before suffering the knee injury. She completed a tune-up on Friday, which was obviously a big step before the competition on Sunday at 5 AM ET.

Goggia, the hometown hopeful, won Olympic gold in 2018 and silver in 2022. Reigning Olympic champion Corinne Suter of Switzerland is +3000 at DK.

The other top contenders are Germans Emma Aicher and Kira Weidle-Winkelmann, who are both +800 to win gold. American Breezy Johnson is +1200, tied with Austrian Nina Ortlieb and Italian Federica Brignone.

Women’s Downhill Gold Medal Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Sofia Goggia [ITA] +175

Lindsey Vonn [USA] +350

Kira Weidle-Winkelmann [GER] +800

Emma Aicher [GER] +800

Nina Ortlieb [AUT] +1200

Federica Brignone [ITA] +1200

Breezy Johnson [USA] +1200

Cornelia Huetter [AUT] +1600

Mirjam Puchner [AUT] +2500

Laura Pirovano [ITA] +2500

Jacqueline Wiles [USA] +2500

Kajsa Vickhoff Lie [NOR] +3000

Corinne Suter [SUI] +3000

Nicol Delago [ITA] +4000

Ariane Raedler [AUT] +4000

Ilka Stuhec [SLO] +5000

Romane Miradoli [FRA] +8000

Nadia Delago [ITA] +8000

Laura Gauche [FRA] +8000

Malorie Blanc [FRA] +10000

Elena Curtoni [ITA] +10000

Isabella Wright [USA] +12000

Valerie Grenier [CAN] +15000

Alice Robinson [NZL] +15000

Elvedina Muzaferija [BIH] +20000

Marte Monsen [NOR] +20000

Keely Cashman [USA] +20000

Janine Schmitt [SUI] +20000

Delia Durrer [SUI] +20000

