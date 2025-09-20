Indiana Lands Top-35 Recruit: What are the Hoosiers Getting in Chase Branham?

NEWS: 4⭐️ Chase Branham has committed to Indiana, he told @Rivals.



The 6-4 shooting guard is a top-50 recruit in the 2027 class. Chose the Hoosiers over offers from Tennessee, Iowa, Missouri, Purdue, and others. https://t.co/TUAgtowWHh pic.twitter.com/QCmgF1iF8p