Indiana Lands Top-35 Recruit: What are the Hoosiers Getting in Chase Branham?
Behind head coach Darian DeVries and his staff, Indiana has quickly reclaimed its position as one of the top recruiting programs in the country.
Just over six months after DeVries was officially hired, he’s already built one of the top transfer classes in the nation, added a 2026 commit (Prince-Alexander Moody) and just landed the No. 33 prospect in the Class of 2027: Chase Branham.
Branham, a Missouri native, committed to the Hoosiers on Saturday, and is now the highest rated recruit in his class to have pledged to a program.
Chase Branham’s scouting report
A 6-foot-4 lead guard, Branham has coveted positional size – and tends to make great use of it. His first step won’t blow anybody away, but Branham has a crafty enough handle to get to the rim, and finishes well with either hand at the basket.
He doesn’t have an exceptionally deep finishing package, but he understands angles and is patient around the rack, which allows him to convert at an efficient rate.
But, although he’s a threat going downhill, Branham’s primary strength is shooting from deep. He possesses an effortless stroke, and is equally comfortable off the dribble or off the catch.
Between his solid size and quick release, Branham can essentially get his shot off at will.
He’s listed as a point guard and appears to have many of the desirable skills and attributes from a player at his position: poise, leadership, and ball-handling ability, to name a few.
That said, he’s a modern-day lead guard, meaning he’s not exactly a table-setting maestro.
Nevertheless, he can facilitate – especially in drive-and-kick situations. He also adds value as a defender, taking advantage of his length and top-notch anticipation to jump passing lanes.
How will Chase Branham fit at Indiana?
Branham, a member of the Class of 2027, won’t suit up in Bloomington for two full years, meaning he still has ample time to hone his game and athleticism.
But, for now, Branham – who can play on and off the ball – figures to slot in as shooting guard for Indiana, while offering secondary playmaking abilities, and another option at point guard if the Hoosiers are in a bind.
With his shooting ability, he’d be most effective in a catch-and-shoot role as a freshman, with Indiana potentially running sets for Branham (elevator screens, staggers, etc.), along with having him spot up as a kick-out option for driving teammates or bigs posting up.
And perhaps, in time, Branham may develop into even more for the Hoosiers. But, at the very least, Indiana is bringing in one of the best shooters in the country, and is getting an excellent foundational piece for its 2027 recruiting class.