Indiana Women's Basketball 2024-25 Big Ten Home, Road Opponents Revealed
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten on Tuesday announced home and road opponents for the 2024-25 women's basketball season.
Despite the addition of UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington next season, the Big Ten maintaining its 18-game conference schedule. That means each team will play 16 conference opponents just once and one team twice.
Dates, game times and television designations will be announced at a later date, but here's Indiana's draw.
Home only: Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Away only: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Home and away: Purdue
Indiana finished 26-6 overall, 15-3 in the Big Ten and reached the Sweet 16 for the third time in four seasons during coach Teri Moren's 10th season in 2024-25.
Mackenzie Holmes became the program's all-time leading scorer, and Sara Scalia set the single-season record for 3-pointers made with 103. Scalia and Holmes have graduated, but Indiana returns starters Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sydney Parrish and Yarden Garzon for next season.
Here's information on tickets for the 2024-25 season, per a news release from Indiana Athletics.
"Reserved season tickets will be available for the upcoming IU Women's Basketball season on the east side of the Main Level of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Rows 1-30. Adult reserved season tickets are $112, while reserved senior season tickets (65+) and youth season tickets (18-and-under) are $48. IU faculty and staff can purchase reserved season tickets for $80. The rest of the arena will remain general admission for 2024-25, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Adult general admission season tickets are $96, while general admission youth and senior tickets are $48. Fans also have the option to purchase reserved parking again this season in Gates 2, 4, 12, and 14."
As it currently stands, here's a look at Indiana's 2024-25 roster: Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sydney Parrish, Karoline Striplin, Lexus Bargesser, Shay Ciezki, Yarden Garzon, Henna Sandvik, Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, Lilly Meister, Lenee Beaumont, Julianna LaMendola, Sydney Fenn and Faith Wiseman.
