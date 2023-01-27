Indiana Women's Basketball Shuts Down No. 2 Ohio State in Front of Record Breaking Home Crowd

*Player/coach quotes and video will be added soon*

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball knocked off the second best team in the country Ohio State 78-65 for a regular season record-breaking home crowd of 10,455 fans to witness it.

Four Hoosiers scored in double figures led by senior forward Mackenzie Holmes who posted 26 and freshman guard Yarden Garzon with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Despite a half time deficit, the Hoosiers' veteran squad kept their composure and relied on patience and Hoosier Nation to propel them to victory.

In the first quarter, Ohio State lit up the scoreboard first with a floater, but Garzon responded with a three in the next possession.

With just over six minutes left in the frame, Ohio State hit a triple for a four-point lead while Indiana missed four field goals.

Holmes got Indiana's offense rolling again with the and-1, but the Hoosiers would still find themselves behind by as much as six points before Holmes hit another layup with a minute and a half to go to bring Indiana within one.

Senior guard Grace Berger's steady ball control led to a smooth layup for a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter getting a crowded Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on its feet.

Two minutes into the second quarter, Garzon drew the foul for the and-1 play. She missed the freebie, but followed up with a fast break layup for Indiana's largest lead of the game so far.

Ohio State then gained momentum off 5-of-6 made shots for a six-point lead. Hoosier freshman forward Lilly Meister drew a foul with just over a minute to go and swished both shots from the charity stripe as one of two Hoosiers to make all of their free throws in the game.

Indiana finished the half trailing 36-32.

The Hoosiers opened up the second half behind but made quick work to cut the Buckeyes' lead to one as Garzon found herself wide open for a three-pointer.

Some possessions later, junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil drove in for a layup and drew the foul for the complete three-point play. Junior guard Sydney Parrish followed up with her first made three-pointer of the night for the Hoosiers' new largest lead.

With less than five minutes in the third frame, Garzon connected on her third triple and followed up again with another for an 11-point lead and a steadily increasing three-point percentage that was lacking in the first half.

Garzon kept up with the hot hand as she stole the ball and hit the road down the court for a score. Parrish liked that idea and did the same thing in the very next possession throwing her hands in the air encouraging the fans to stand up, and they listened.

To end the third quarter, Holmes made a layup and drew the foul for a complete and-1 play and 26-3 run in seven minutes.

Whistles started blowing, but Indiana kept its composure as Berger took a chance from beyond the arc and capitalized despite lots of stoppage in the game.

Ohio State tried to claw its way back but Holmes drew another and-1 play shutting that effort down despite her missed free throw.

From there, it was all cream and crimson as Indiana and its fans celebrated another ranked win on its way to a 19-1 record.

Up next, Indiana will welcome Rutgers to the Hall on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET before heading to Minnesota for another late game on Wednesday.

