Indiana Women's Basketball Drops to No. 7 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — What Hoosier fans saw coming happened. After falling to Michigan 65-50, who was ranked one spot below the Hoosiers on Jan. 31, Indiana fell from No. 5 to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Wolverines jumped to No. 4 taking over as the highest ranked Big Ten team.
Maryland improved to spot 15 followed by Ohio State who inched up two spots to No. 21. Iowa holds on at No. 25 this week.
South Carolina still holds the No. 1 rank getting all 30 first place votes with only one loss on its hands. The reigning NCAA champions, Stanford, sit at No. 2 followed by Louisville who moved up one rank since last week.
Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Feb. 7. Records follow each school:
1. South Carolina (21-1)
2. Stanford (18-3)
3. Louisville (21-2)
4. Michigan (20-2)
5. NC State (20-3)
6. Arizona (17-3)
7. Indiana (16-3)
8. UConn (15-4)
9. Iowa State (20-3)
10. Baylor (17-5)
11. Georgia Tech (18-4)
12. Oklahoma (20-3)
13. Tennessee (19-4)
14. LSU (18-4)
15. Maryland (17-6)
16. Texas (15-6)
17. Georgia (17-5)
18. Notre Dame (18-5)
19. Florida (17-6)
20. BYU (19-2)
21. Ohio State (16-4)
22. Florida Gulf Coast (21-1)
23. North Carolina (18-4)
24. Oregon (14-7)
25. Iowa (15-6)
