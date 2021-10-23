Indiana Women's Basketball 2021-22 Schedule

    • October 23, 2021
    USA Today

    Indiana's women's basketball program is on the rise under coach Teri Moren. The Hoosiers went 21-6 a year ago and made the program's first-ever Elite Eight run in the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers have all five starters back this year, and have their sights set even higher.
    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's women's basketball team made an Elite Eight run a year ago, and with all five starters back, the Hoosiers are looking for more in the 2021-22 season. Tip times were announced for most of Indiana women's basketball games on Tuesday, along with television partners for most broadcasts.

    Indiana does have one exhibition game this year, playing the University of Indianapolis on Nov. 5 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 7 p.m. ET

    Here is the complete schedule, with game times and TV information where applicable:

    November

    • Nov. 10 (Wednesday)Indiana at Butler, 7 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Ind.
    • Nov. 14 (Sunday) — Kentucky at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: ESPN)
    • Nov. 16 (Tuesday) —Norfolk State at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. 
    • Nov. 20 (Saturday) —Indiana at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m. ET at People's United Center in Hamden, Conn.
    • Nov. 25 (Thursday) — Stanford vs. Indiana, 1:30 p.m. ET in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic, in Nassau, Bahamas.
    • Nov. 27 (Saturday) — Miami vs. Indiana, 8:30 p.m. ET in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic, in Nassau, Bahamas.

    December

    • Dec. 2 (Thursday) — N.C. State at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: ESPN2)
    • Dec. 6 (Monday) — Penn State at Indiana, 6 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Dec. 9 (Thursday) — Fairfield at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
    • Dec. 12 (Sunday) — Indiana at Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Dec. 19 (Sunday) — Western Michigan at Indiana, 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
    • Dec. 21 (Tuesday) — Wright State at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
    • Dec. 23 (Thursday) — Southern Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
    • Dec. 30 (Thursday) — Indiana at Rutgers, 8 p.m. ET at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J. (TV: FOX Sports 1)

    January

    • Jan. 2 (Sunday) — Maryland at Indiana, 3 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: ESPN2)
    • Jan. 5 (Wednesday) — Indiana at Wisconsin, TBD at Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
    • Jan. 13 (Thursday) — Nebraska at Indiana, 6 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Jan. 16 (Sunday) — Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. 
    • Jan. 19 (Wednesday) — Michigan State at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. 
    • Jan. 23 (Sunday) — Indiana at Iowa, 6 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Jan. 27 (Thursday) — Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
    • Jan. 31 (Monday) — Indiana at Michigan, 7 p.m. ET at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. (TV: ESPN 2)

    February

    • Feb. 3 (Thursday) — Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
    • Feb. 6 (Sunday) — Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
    • Feb. 10 (Thursday) — Indiana at Illinois, 8 p.m. ET at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Feb. 14 (Monday) — Indiana at Nebraska, 7 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Feb. 17 (Thursday) — Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Feb. 20 (Sunday) — Iowa at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.(TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Feb. 25 (Friday) — Indiana at Maryland, TBD at XFINITY Center in College Park, Md.

    March

    • March 2-6 Wed.-Sun) — Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. 
    • March 18 until ... — NCAA Tournament. First and second round sites are to be determined, usually on home campuses of the higher seeded teams. The four regionals on March 25-28 are in Bridgeport, Conn., Greensboro, N.C., Spokane, Wash., and Wichita Kansas. The Final Four is April 1-3 in Minneapolis, Minn.

    Indiana Women's Basketball 2021-22 Schedule

