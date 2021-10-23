Indiana Women's Basketball 2021-22 Schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's women's basketball team made an Elite Eight run a year ago, and with all five starters back, the Hoosiers are looking for more in the 2021-22 season. Tip times were announced for most of Indiana women's basketball games on Tuesday, along with television partners for most broadcasts.

Indiana does have one exhibition game this year, playing the University of Indianapolis on Nov. 5 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 7 p.m. ET

Here is the complete schedule, with game times and TV information where applicable:

November

Nov. 10 (Wednesday) — Indiana at Butler, 7 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Ind.

(Wednesday) 7 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Ind. Nov. 14 (Sunday) — Kentucky at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: ESPN)

(Sunday) — 5 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: ESPN) Nov. 16 (Tuesday) — Norfolk State at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

(Tuesday) — 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Nov. 20 (Saturday) — Indiana at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m. ET at People's United Center in Hamden, Conn.

(Saturday) — 4 p.m. ET at People's United Center in Hamden, Conn. Nov. 25 (Thursday) — Stanford vs. Indiana, 1:30 p.m. ET in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic, in Nassau, Bahamas.

(Thursday) — 1:30 p.m. ET in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic, in Nassau, Bahamas. Nov. 27 (Saturday) — Miami vs. Indiana, 8:30 p.m. ET in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic, in Nassau, Bahamas.

December

Dec. 2 (Thursday) — N.C. State at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: ESPN2)

(Thursday) — 7 p.m. ET in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: ESPN2) Dec. 6 (Monday) — Penn State at Indiana, 6 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: Big Ten Network)

(Monday) — 6 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: Big Ten Network) Dec. 9 (Thursday) — Fairfield at Indiana , 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

(Thursday) — , 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Dec. 12 (Sunday) — Indiana at Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (TV: Big Ten Network)

(Sunday) — 7 p.m. ET at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (TV: Big Ten Network) Dec. 19 (Sunday) — Western Michigan at Indiana, 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

(Sunday) — 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Dec. 21 (Tuesday) — Wright State at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

(Tuesday) — 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Dec. 23 (Thursday) — Southern Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

(Thursday) — 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Dec. 30 (Thursday) — Indiana at Rutgers, 8 p.m. ET at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J. (TV: FOX Sports 1)

January

Jan. 2 (Sunday) — Maryland at Indiana, 3 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: ESPN2)

(Sunday) — 3 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: ESPN2) Jan. 5 (Wednesday) — Indiana at Wisconsin, TBD at Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

(Wednesday) — TBD at Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Jan. 13 (Thursday) — Nebraska at Indiana, 6 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: Big Ten Network)

(Thursday) — 6 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: Big Ten Network) Jan. 16 (Sunday) — Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

(Sunday) — 2 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Jan. 19 (Wednesday) — Michigan State at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

(Wednesday) — 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Jan. 23 (Sunday) — Indiana at Iowa, 6 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (TV: Big Ten Network)

(Sunday) — 6 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (TV: Big Ten Network) Jan. 27 (Thursday) — Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

(Thursday) — 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Jan. 31 (Monday) — Indiana at Michigan, 7 p.m. ET at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. (TV: ESPN 2)

February

Feb. 3 (Thursday) — Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

(Thursday) — 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Feb. 6 (Sunday) — Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

(Sunday) — 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Feb. 10 (Thursday) — Indiana at Illinois, 8 p.m. ET at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. (TV: Big Ten Network)

(Thursday) — 8 p.m. ET at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. (TV: Big Ten Network) Feb. 14 (Monday) — Indiana at Nebraska, 7 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. (TV: Big Ten Network)

(Monday) — 7 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. (TV: Big Ten Network) Feb. 17 (Thursday) — Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: Big Ten Network)

(Thursday) — 6 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: Big Ten Network) Feb. 20 (Sunday) — Iowa at Indiana, 5 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.(TV: Big Ten Network)

(Sunday) — 5 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.(TV: Big Ten Network) Feb. 25 (Friday) — Indiana at Maryland, TBD at XFINITY Center in College Park, Md.

March