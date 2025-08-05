Everything to Know Before Indiana Basketball's Puerto Rico Series
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's basketball arrived Monday night in San Juan, Puerto Rico, kicking off its week-long trip centered around team bonding.
Here's everything to know ahead of the three-game series ...
Schedule, Opponents
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 6, 7 p.m.: Indiana vs. Universidad de Bayamon (Puerto Rican All-Star team) inside Coliseo Guillermo Angulo
SATURDAY, AUG. 9, 7 p.m.: Indiana vs. Mega Superbet (Serbian professional team) inside Coliseo Roberto Clemente
MONDAY, AUG. 11 11:00 a.m.: Indiana vs. Mega Superbet (Serbian professional team) inside Coliseo Guillermo Angulo
Roster and availability
Indiana will be without Bosnian freshman center Andrej Acimovic, who is scheduling a visa appointment with the U.S. Embassy and hopes to be in Bloomington by the end of August.
Acimovic aside, the Hoosiers will have their entire roster, including Serbian freshman guard Aleksa Ristic, who arrived July 30 at Indiana.
With less than a week of practice under his belt, Ristic is questionable to play in Puerto Rico — Indiana head coach Darian DeVries said he doesn't want to hurt Ristic's growth by throwing him into the fire too soon.
Uncertainty also surrounds junior guards Jason Drake and Nick Dorn. Both players missed Indiana's open-to-media practice July 30 due to injuries, and DeVries said afterwards he was unsure whether either would play in the exhibition series.
How to watch
No television or streaming options will be provided for Indiana's trip to Puerto Rico. Indiana Hoosiers On SI will have on-site coverage each day.
DeVries' expectations: 'Should be an awesome trip'
When DeVries addressed his goals for Puerto Rico, basketball almost seemed secondary. It's as much, if not more, about gaining chemistry off the court than on it.
"I'm probably most excited ... for us to be able to go on a trip like this and have it be just us for the most part and them just being able to hang with each other and spend some different type of time outside of the basketball court," DeVries said July 30. "You get guys that come in, they're all at different stages of their lives.
"A lot of them are older guys. They don't go out as much anymore and those types of things. For them to be all in a group together in one setting is going to be great for us, and then to get to play those three games on top of it. It should be an awesome trip, fun experience for all of us, and we're looking forward to it."
