Indiana Women's Basketball to Open Up Regular Season With Vermont

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the first time in program history, Indiana will face the Vermont Catamounts on Tuesday as their opponent for the first game of the regular season inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Details and how to watch are inside the story.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Just like that, Indiana women's basketball is back! The Hoosiers open up regular season play versus the Vermont Catamounts on Tuesday at 7 p.m. inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

This will be the first time in program history the two teams have met.

Vermont went 20-11 last season and 13-5 in the American East conference. The Catamounts return Indiana natives guard Emma Utterback and forward Delaney Richason as part of their leading seniors.

Greenwood, Ind. native Utterback led her team in scoring with 13.5 points per game and a team-best 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. Her 44 steals also led the team last season.

Zionsville, Ind. native Richason averaged 9.8 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and netted double figures 15 times last season.

Indiana is fresh off of a successful 86-43 exhibition game win versus Kentucky Wesleyan on Friday at the Hall. Forward Mackenzie Holmes led the team with 22 points while three other Hoosiers reached double scoring figures.

Indiana shot 58.6 percent from the field and got 29 points out of its bench players. Holmes, veteran guards Grace Berger and Chloe Moore-McNeil plus Minnesota transfer guard Sara Scalia and freshman guard Yarden Garzon earned the starting spots.

Other Hoosiers including transfer guard Sydney Parrish saw 22 minutes and six points while freshman forward Lilly Meister had a solid first outing scoring 12 points in 10 minutes of play. 

All but one Hoosier got on the board with two or more points. 

How to Watch Indiana vs. Vermont 

Who: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Vermont Catamounts

When: Tuesday, Nov. 8 2022 — 7 p.m. ET

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Broadcast: B1G+

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

  • HOOSIERS BLOW PAST KENTUCKY WESLEYAN Indiana women's basketball is back! In an exhibition game at the Hall, the Hoosiers tested several different lineups and defeated Kentucky Wesleyan 86-43 on Friday night. CLICK HERE
  • DEPTH BY POSITION Ahead of Friday's exhibition game, here is a breakdown of Indiana women's basketball depth by position. Each player's most impressive accomplishments are listed along with a sprinkle of opinion on who will most likely be key players for the 2022-23 season. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL RENNOVATED TEAM CENTER Check out photos and video clips of the renovated Indiana women's basketball team center located in the northwest corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE

