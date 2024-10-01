Is Indiana Men’s Basketball Better Than Maryland?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – This story is part of a series that will run through for much of October. Is Indiana better than each of its Big Ten opponents?
Nine categories were chosen so there can be no ambiguity on which team is better. There will be no ties in individual categories. Think of it like you would the Supreme Court.
The categories: Point guard play, free throw shooting, inside scoring, perimeter shooting, rebounding, perimeter defense, rim protection, how much proven Power Five talent is on the roster, and intangibles.
The daily series will cover both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, and it will alternate between the teams.
Maryland is next in line. In many ways, the disappointing season Indiana had in 2024 was mirrored in College Park by the Terrapins.
Picked third in the Big Ten preseason media poll, the Terrapins flopped. After losing three of its first four games, Maryland seemed to recover after they took a 9-4 record into January.
However, the Big Ten season offered no cure for what ailed the Terps.
A trio of three-game losing streaks in conference play (the first was a loss to Indiana on Dec. 1, followed by losses to start January against Purdue and Minnesota) sank Maryland’s season.
Maryland finished in a 12th-place tie in the Big Ten and limped home with a 16-17 record.
Kevin Willard enters his third season as Maryland’s coach having to right the ship. All-everything guard Jahmir Young (20.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.2 apg) is gone, so the Terrapins will re-tool with veteran forward Julian Reese (13.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg) as the most proven player Maryland is counting on to rebound this season.
Here’s how the battle between the Hoosiers and Terrapins shakes out.
• Point guard play – Young was one of the best point guards in the Big Ten, so filling his shoes is an enormous task. Into the breach steps Belmont transfer Ja’Kobi Gillespie.
The All-Missouri Valley Conference point guard was solid for the Bruins. Gillespie (17.2 ppg, 4.2 apg, 38.7% 3P) will have to prove he can produce at the Power Five level. That’s something Myles Rice, Trey Galloway and Gabe Cupps have already done to varying degrees of success. Edge: Indiana.
• Free throw shooting – Two of Maryland’s three most productive players in 2024 were Young and forward Donta Scott. Their departure removes 31.6 points from Maryland’s attack, and it takes away 90% (Young) and 81.2% (Scott) free throw shooters.
Gillespie (83.1%) is rock solid at the line, so there won’t be much backsliding at the point guard spot. Ex-Virginia Tech guard Rodney Rice (83.3%) was also good in his lone collegiate season. Memphis transfer Jayhlon Young (76.9%) is also a plus at the line.
They put Maryland over the edge as Mackenzie Mgbako (82.1%) and Rice (81.1%) are the only Hoosiers who shot over 70% at the line in 2024. Edge: Maryland.
• Inside scoring – Re-enter one-time Indiana recruit Derik Queen. The 6-foot-10 freshman will get the chance to show what he can do in his freshman campaign. Freshmen big men typically have an adjustment period, but Queen is gifted, so it will be fascinating to see how ready he is.
Maryland also has Reese, who will draw his fair share of fouls under the rim. Indiana counters with Oumar Ballo (12.9 ppg, 10.1 rpg) and Malik Reneau (15.4 ppg, 6 rpg). With Queen, Maryland could be formidable, but with Ballo and Reneau Indiana has proven ability in the paint. Edge: Indiana.
• Perimeter shooting – Maryland was ranked 350th and Indiana 355th nationally in 3-point percentage, so both teams are working their way up from the bottom.
There’s a lot of hope from both teams that some players will find their form. In Maryland’s case, sophomore guard DeShawn Harris-Smith will strive to improve his 20% 3-point shooting. Of Maryland’s transfers, South Florida transfer Selton Miguel (39%) and Gillespie (38.7%) are the only transfers who shot better than 35% from beyond the arc.
Indiana is hoping Galloway (46.2% in 2023, 26% in 2024) re-discovers his 3-point form and that Carlyle (32%) and Rice (27.5%) will shoot better with more options around them. Mackenzie Mgbako converted 37.8% in Big Ten games,so the Hoosiers are counting on him to improve as well.
The addition that gives the Hoosiers a win in this category is Illinois transfer Luke Goode, a 38.9% 3-point shooter with the Fighting Illini. Indiana isn’t going to win this category against many teams, but they do against the Terps. Edge: Indiana.
• Rebounding – Ballo (10.1 rpg at Arizona) and Reneau (6 rpg) are both proven rebounders, but so is Reese (9.5 rpg). The germane question is whether Maryland added rebounders to go with Reese.
There’s not anyone besides Queen who jumps out at you – and Queen’s projected rebounding is based on potential. Maryland lured former Georgia Tech forward Tafara Gapare to College Park, but he was only a spot starter for the Yellow Jackets. There’s also former Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo still in the fold, but his minutes don’t give him a chance to put up big rebounding numbers. Edge: Indiana.
• Perimeter defense – Most of Maryland’s faults were rooted in offense in 2024. Defensively, Maryland remained stout. The Terrapins were third in Big Ten games in field goal defense, including a league-best 3-point field goal defense at 30.4%.
Young took some of that defensive prowess with him, but Gillespie defended reasonably well at Belmont and Young was a solid defender for Memphis. Indiana still has to prove it can play defense at Maryland’s level. Edge: Maryland.
• Defense at the rim – The Hoosiers get a run for their money here. Ballo (1.2 bpg at Arizona) is a good rim defender, but Gapare (1.1 bpg) was a very good shot-blocker in his limited minutes at Georgia Tech. Add him to Reese (1.9 bpg) and then factor in Maryland’s general defensive strength? Chalk this one up for the Terps. Edge: Maryland.
• Proven Power 5 ability on roster – The standard here is whether a player averaged 25 minutes or more at the Power Five level at their current or former school.
Ballo, Carlyle, Galloway, Mgbako, Reneau and Rice meet the standard for the Hoosiers. Reese and Harris-Smith are the only Terrapins to top 25 minutes per game for a Power Five school. Gillespie and Miguel topped the 25-minute mark, but Belmont and Memphis are not Power Five programs. Edge: Indiana.
• Intangibles – Both programs are seeking bounce-back seasons, and fans of both programs have been grumbling about their head coaches. Neither Willard nor Woodson brush off criticism very well, so there’s always the chance for unwelcome drama.
It’s painful for Indiana fans to recall, since they were on the wrong end of the 2002 NCAA championship game result, but Maryland has won a national championship much more recently than Indiana. Their fans are as demanding as Indiana fans, so another mediocre season will bring pressure to bear.
If you want an intangible that separates the two? Indiana’s assumed NIL advantage might be it. The Hoosiers brought in three high-level Division I transfers. Maryland brought in some potential good pieces, but not one of them played regular minutes for a Power Five team. Money talks. Edge: Indiana.
• Verdict – A 6-3 decision for the Hoosiers seems about right. Maryland will grind some teams out with its defense, but it can be difficult to suddenly morph into a good offensive team after struggling so recently. Indiana could justly have that finger pointed at them too, but the pieces they added are more proven at this level.
If either of these teams improves their abysmal 2024 shooting, they’ll achieve the improvement they need to return to their accustomed spot near the top of the Big Ten.
