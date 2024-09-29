Is Indiana Men’s Basketball Better Than Rutgers?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – This story continues a series that will run through the end of September and for much of October. Is Indiana better than each of its Big Ten opponents?
Nine categories were chosen so there can be no ambiguity on which team is better. There will be no ties in individual categories. Think of it like you would the Supreme Court.
The categories: Point guard play, free throw shooting, inside scoring, perimeter shooting, rebounding, perimeter defense, rim protection, how much proven Power Five talent is on the roster, and intangibles.
The daily series will cover both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, and it will alternate between the teams.
Today it’s Rutgers’ turn. Rutgers took a step backward in 2024 as the Scarlet Knights finished 15-17, the first time since 2019 that they notched a losing record.
However, there’s buzz around the Scarlet Knights this season. Coach Steve Pikiell brought in two of the top recruits in the country – swingman Ace Bailey and guard Dylan Harper.
Bailey was the second-highest rated recruit in the nation by 247Sports’ rankings. The 6-foot-8 Bailey has been mentioned as a possible No. 1 overall NBA draft pick. He has no obvious weaknesses in his game.
Harper was ranked right behind Bailey in 247Sports’ rankings. Targeted by Indiana, the lefty is a combo guard who has impressive athleticism.
Bailey and Harper form the core of the Scarlet Knights, who don’t return many other familiar names from the recent past. Players like Cliff Omoruyi (Alabama), Derek Simpson (St. Joesph’s) and Mawot Mag (BYU) have all moved on.
Rutgers is relying heavily on unproven talent, which makes their case a bit murky. Here’s how the battle between the Hoosiers and Scarlet Knights shakes out.
• Point guard play – Rutgers is going to have to share the load among several players to move the ball around. There is not a proven point guard on the roster; the closest to matching that description is returning guard Jeremiah Williams (2.8 apg). Indiana can mix it up with Myles Rice, Trey Galloway, Gabe Cupps and others who can move the ball around. Edge: Indiana.
• Free throw shooting – Williams is the only returning Rutgers player who shot better than 70% at the line in 2024, but Princeton transfer Zach Martini (83.3%), Eastern Michigan transfer Tyson Acuff (81.1%), San Diego transfer P.J. Hayes IV (79.1%) and Merrimack transfer Jordan Derkack (72.4%) all clear the bar. Indiana was not a strong free throw shooting team. Edge: Rutgers.
• Inside scoring – Here is where it gets difficult to assess Rutgers. Bailey will undoubtedly make the Scarlet Knights tough in the paint, but we don’t have a track record to predict just how good he’ll be. We do know Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau have proven themselves at this level. Experience matters when making a judgment call. So … Edge: Indiana.
• Perimeter shooting – Rutgers finished fifth in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage in conference games at 35.1%, but nearly everyone of consequence who shot threes is gone. Hayes (39.7%) and Martini (38.5%) shot well from long range at the mid-major level.
Indiana isn’t going to win this battle very often, but in this case it does. Luke Goode (38.9%), Mackenzie Mgbako (32.7%) and Kanaan Carlyle (32%) aren’t great shooters, but at least the Hoosiers can put multiple shooters on the floor. It would sure help if Galloway got back to his 46.2% form from 2023. Edge: Indiana.
• Rebounding – When you think of Rutgers, you think of toughness. A player like Omoruyi is a player who immediately jumps to mind.
The Scarlet Knights will undoubtedly be tough again, but where is the proven rebounding? Barttorvik.com projects Bailey (7.2 projected rebounds) and Harper (5 projected rebounds) to crash the glass, but it doesn’t compare to what Ballo and Reneau have proven they’re capable of. Edge: Indiana.
• Perimeter defense – With Rutgers, you almost go on faith that they’re going to be strong in this department. To wit, their weakest defender in 2024 (Noah Fernandes) was better than any of Indiana’s players in defensive box plus-minus. We’re going to pay respect to Pikiell and assume the Scarlet Knights will be stout here again. Edge: Rutgers.
• Defense at the rim – For Rutgers, you get back to the problem of proven production. Sure, Bailey might be elite in this department, but we don’t know that yet. Ballo, on the other hand, has a four-year track record at Gonzaga and Arizona. Edge: Indiana.
• Proven Power 5 ability on roster – The threshold here is 25 minutes per game at a Power Five school. Indiana is going to win this battle against most schools with Ballo, Carlyle, Galloway, Mgbako, Reneau and Rice all clearing the bar. Williams (26.9 mpg) is the only Rutgers player who makes the cut in Power Five experience. Edge: Indiana.
• Intangibles – Certainly, there will be a lot of buzz and excitement around Rutgers thanks to Bailey and Spencer. If they fulfill their potential, Rutgers will indeed be dangerous. Barttorvik.com projects the Scarlet Knights as the No. 19 team in the nation, and Indiana is projected to be No. 30.
Does that feel like too much, too soon? Yes, it kind of does. Indiana has chemistry questions of its own with the infusion of transfers, but the Hoosiers at least have a base of proven players who know what to expect from coach Mike Woodson. Rutgers’ future is exciting, but I’d rather have some proven pieces on-hand like the Hoosiers do. Edge: Indiana.
• Verdict – Indiana wins 7-2. These categories favor teams with proven abilities. Admittedly, a team with young potential like Rutgers isn’t going to score highly by this grading system.
Still, I think Indiana will be able to finish higher than Rutgers in 2025. They get the Scarlet Knights early in the Big Ten schedule, which is probably an advantage. We’ll see how good Rutgers is by March. With a solid coach in Pikiell and high potential? The Scarlet Knights should be a NCAA Tournament threat.
