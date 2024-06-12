Jordan Hulls Joins Indiana's Assembly Ball Team for 2024 TBT
Former Indiana sharp-shooter and current staffer Jordan Hulls has decided to lace up the sneakers this summer. Assembly Ball, Indiana's alumni team for The Basketball Tournament (TBT), announced that the former Hoosier will be participating in the event this year.
Hulls joins an Assembly Ball roster that includes Yogi Ferrell, Juwan Morgan, Devonte Green, Miller Kopp and Troy Williams. His official role is listed as a player/coach for the team.
Hulls played at Indiana from 2009-13, appearing in 135 games with 121 starts. He averaged 9.8 points and 2.7 assists per game during his career with the Hoosiers. But Hulls was most well-known for his consistency from behind the 3-point line.
Hulls was a career 44.2% shooter from long range, making more than 40% of his shots from behind the arc in each of his four seasons in Bloomington. His best statistical year came during the 2011-12 campaign, when he averaged 11.7 points, 3.3 assists and shot 49.3% from distance, all career-highs.
Following his college days at Indiana, Hulls enjoyed a nine-year professional career overseas. The Indiana graduate then joined Mike Woodson's staff as the team and recruiting coordinator in May 2022.
Hulls is a Bloomington native, attending Bloomington South. He was a star at the high school level, winning the Indiana Mr. Basketball and Indiana Gatorade Player of Year awards in 2009. He led his team to a Class 4A state championship, averaging 15.8 points, 5.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
Assembly Ball begins the 2024 TBT in the Butler Regional with the first game scheduled for Friday, July 19.
Related stories on Indiana Basketball
KEL'EL WARE NBA DRAFT PROJECTIONS: Indiana center Kel'el Ware is listed as the No. 17 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in Jonathan Wasserman's most recent 2024 NBA Mock Draft. The 7-footer will also work out for the Miami Heat this week, who have the No. 15 pick. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Here's a list of the incoming and outgoing transfers for all 18 Big Ten teams heading into the 2024-25 season. CLICK HERE