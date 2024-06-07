Indiana's Kel'el Ware a Projected First-Round Pick, Going Through Pre-Draft Workouts
The 2024 NBA Draft is quickly approaching on June 26 and 27, and Indiana center Kel'el Ware is widely expected to be selected in the first round.
Jonathan Wasserman, the lead scout and NBA Draft insider for Bleacher Report, projected Ware to be taken No. 17 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in his most recent mock draft on June 7. Wasserman previously projected Ware as the No. 14 overall pick in his May 30 mock draft. The Lakers already have All-NBA center Anthony Davis, who's 31 years old, but they don't have much frontcourt depth behind him.
"Kel'el Ware measured well at the NBA combine, even showing a standing reach that was 2.5 inches longer than that of potential No. 1 overall pick Alex Sarr. He was also down 12 pounds from Indiana's listing," Wasserman wrote.
"For Ware to maximize his draft stock, he'll have to convince teams to buy into his three-point range. He still has a very high skill level for a center who's above average athletically and nearly 7'0" in socks. And the big increase in scoring production helped validate the effectiveness of his tools, movement and shotmaking."
Wasserman's pro comparison for Ware is Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, a one-time All-Star and two-time NBA All-Defensive team member. Across 16 NBA seasons, Lopez has averaged 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.
Ware recently had a pre-draft workout with the Portland Trailblazers, who have the No. 7, No. 14, No. 34 and No. 40 picks in the draft. Ware is scheduled to have a pre-draft workout with the Miami Heat this week, according to the Miami Herald. The Heat have picks at No. 15 and No. 43.
Ware is coming off a breakout sophomore season at Indiana, where he earned All-Big Ten second-team honors and made the Big Ten All-Defensive team. Under coach Mike Woodson, Ware led the Hoosiers with 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He was efficient inside and out, shooting 58.6% from the field and 42.5% on 40 3-point attempts.
The 7-footer had 15 double-doubles in 30 games, and he blocked three or more shots in eight games. At Indiana, Ware more than doubled his averages from his freshman year at Oregon, where he scored 6.6 points and grabbed 4.1 rebounds per game.
