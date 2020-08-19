MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 18): Schwarber Homers in Cubs' Win; Baragar Perfect Again
Tom Brew
There are six former Indiana baseball players currently playing in the major leagues, which is something that's never happened before. Here's what they did on Tuesday:
Hoosiers in the Pros on Tuesday
- Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to help the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3. It was his fourth homer of the year. He finished the day 1-for-4, with three strikeouts Schwarber is hitting .229 on the year. The Cubs are 15-7 on the season, and lead the National League Central by 3.5 games.
- Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley did not play in the Cubs' win.
- Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson started in left field and went 0-for-5 in the Giants' 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He's been struggling lately, getting just one hit in his last 15 at-bats, and his batting average is down to .222
- Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar pitched another scoreless inning on Tuesday, retiring the side in order in the fifth inning of the 8-2 win. That's two perfect innings in a row for Baragar now after getting roughed up three straight times.
- Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: Hart is scheduled to start on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers didn't pitch for the Rays on Tuesday in their 6-3 win over the Yankees in New York. It was a big win for the Rays, who are now 4-1 on the season against the Yankees. It was also the Yankees' first loss at home after starting the season 10-0.
Best baseball video of the day
Major League Baseball is talking about using a bubble during the playoffs so that they can go off without a hitch.
