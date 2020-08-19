MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 18): Schwarber Homers in Cubs' Win; Baragar Perfect Again

There are six former Indiana baseball players currently playing in the major leagues, which is something that's never happened before. Here's what they did on Tuesday:

Hoosiers in the Pros on Tuesday

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to help the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3. It was his fourth homer of the year. He finished the day 1-for-4, with three strikeouts Schwarber is hitting .229 on the year. The Cubs are 15-7 on the season, and lead the National League Central by 3.5 games.

Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley did not play in the Cubs' win.

Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson started in left field and went 0-for-5 in the Giants' 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He's been struggling lately, getting just one hit in his last 15 at-bats, and his batting average is down to .222

Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar pitched another scoreless inning on Tuesday, retiring the side in order in the fifth inning of the 8-2 win. That's two perfect innings in a row for Baragar now after getting roughed up three straight times.

Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: Hart is scheduled to start on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers didn't pitch for the Rays on Tuesday in their 6-3 win over the Yankees in New York. It was a big win for the Rays, who are now 4-1 on the season against the Yankees. It was also the Yankees' first loss at home after starting the season 10-0.

Giants reliever Caleb Baragar pitched another perfect inning on Tuesday for the San Francisco Giants. (Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports)

Best baseball video of the day

Major League Baseball is talking about using a bubble during the playoffs so that they can go off without a hitch.

