LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Purdue in Realtime

Get all your news and opinion in one spot – and while it's happening – as the Hoosiers look to end a seven-game losing streak to the in-state rival Boilermakers.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Welcome INSIDE Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the battle of in-state rivals when Indiana takes on Purdue.

The game begins at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch the game. CLICK HERE

Both teams are 8-5 overall and 3-3 in the league. The Hoosiers are still a 4-point favorite on the DraftKings.com website, and the line hasn't moved all day. Action on both sides pretty steady.

If you're new to the GameDay LIVE BLOG – where have you been? Well, here's how it works. We'll keep you updated with everything that's going on through the course of the game, and I'll add my two cents now and then, too.

So, let's go.

FINAL: It's over and Purdue wins again, 81-69. That's eight straight victories in the rivalry for the Boilermakers, in a streak dating back to Feb of 2016.

8:54 p.m. – Purdue's defense has stiffened, and the lead is 64-54 now at the third media timeout. Indiana has missed six straight shots. Down to 7:41 to go.

8:41 p.m. – Indiana hasn't led since 6-5, but they're knocking on the door. Got it to one at 50-49 now. Trey Galloway isn't doing much on the offensive end – just three points – but he's been very disruptive on the defensive end. Too bad Tom Crean isn't around to count deflections for me. ... Under-12 timeout and Purdue leads 54-51

8:33 p.m. ET – First media timeout, and these two teams could use a break. Very physical start to the second half as well, with plenty of hands and pushing. Purdue leads 48-45 with 14:57 to go. Trayce Jackson-Davis has 16 points, but only one rebound.

HALFTIME – Armaan Franklin scores on a drive at the buzzer, and Indiana cuts it to four, at 40-36. Entertaining half.

8:02 p.m. – Hoosiers make a stop and then Race Thompson scores on the other end and is fouled, but he misses the free throw, too. Purdue leads 33-31. Got to give the Hoosiers credit here for getting back in the game with Trayce Jackson-Davis on the bench. 2:19 to go.

7:58 p.m. – Armaan Franklin goes to the floor hard after a foul by Sasha Stefanovic. There are some words and a little shoving, and the referees go to the monitor. Just a common foul called, but double technicals called on Stefanovic and Race Thompson for the shoves.

7:55 p.m. – Hoosiers on a bit of a run now and getting back in the game. On an 8-2 run and have it down to four points now at 33-29. Three-point play by Trey Galloway really helped there, as did two Armaan Franklin free throws. Franklin misses the front end of the one-and-one, which hurts.

7:52: You can tell Armaan Franklin is rusty. Three airballs already, though one was at the end of the shot clock. Hard to play well when you can't practice.

7:50 p.m. – Trayce Jackson-Davis back in with two fouls at the 5:30 mark and Indiana down 11. Let's see how this goes. He gets right to the hoop, and draws a foul on Zach Edey. Makes them both, and he's got 10 points now. Race Thompson comes right in for him.

7:43 p.m. – Third media timeout now and Indiana needs to find a way to cover the three-point line better. The looks are just far too easy. For a Purdue team that struggles to score at times, they're being very efficient tonight. Been a pretty clean game so far. Both teams with just two turnovers.

7:40 p.m. – Jaden Ivey joins Purdue's three-point barrage and Purdue now leads by 12, at 29-17. Boilers 6-for-7 from three. By the way, the number of the night is 1,790. That's how many days that it's been since Indiana has beaten Purdue. Every Purdue fan can tell you that.

7:37 p.m. And Trayce Jackson-Davis picks up his second foul at 9:57, with Purdue leading 25-17. That's the price you pay when he has to guard fives. Now he'll have to sit for most of the rest of this half. Wrote about that in my pregame column. CLICK HERE

7:29 p.m. – Quick zip to that second media timeout. It's Purdue 18-15 after another Stefanovic three-pointer. Purdue is 4-for-5 from three already, with the look fairly uncontested.

7:25 p.m. ET – Armaan Franklin enters the game after the timeout and immediately assists on a three-pointer by Al Durham. Welcome back!

7:20 p.m. ET – Purdue scored 16 points in the first half last weekend at Michigan State. They've got 15 already here at the first media timeout. Boilers lead 15-10. Purdue hit all three three-point attempts by their Region Rats, Valparaiso's Brandon Newman and Crown Point's Sasha Stefanovic. Trayce Jackson-Davis carrying the Hoosiers early. He's got eight points already.

7:15 p.m. ET – We've tipped off, and it's Purdue's ball to start. Three keys earlier today included playing close attention to which big guy gets in foul trouble first. We'll watch that. First one on Trayce Jackson-Davis, reaching in on a pass at 17:58.

7:00 p.m. ET – A touching tribute to former Indiana star Wayne Radford prior to the game, and a moment of silence as well. Much appreciated for all that knew Wayne, who passed away on Monday.

6:55 p.m.. ET – Here are Indiana's starters. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Al Durham, Rob Phinisee and Trey Galloway.

6:30 p.m. ET — Armaan Franklin has missed the last two-plus games with a high ankle sprain, but he's dressed and warming up with the Hoosiers now. That's a good sign, but no guarantee of anything. Been fooled by that earlier in the year with Joey Brunk and Al Durham.