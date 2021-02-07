LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with Iowa in Realtime

It was just 17 days ago that Indiana upset then No. 4-ranked Iowa in Iowa City, and now the two teams get together again on Sunday inside Assembly Hall. Get your news and opinions in real time right here.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Welcome inside warm and cozy Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where it's nice and comfortable compared to those single-digit temperatures outside.

We've got a good one on Sunday, with No. 8 Iowa coming to town looking to avenge an 81-69 loss to the Hoosiers on Jan. 21. Iowa has lost three of four and desperately needs a win to keep their Big Ten title hopes alive.

Indiana desperately needs a win too, of course. The Hoosiers are just 9-8 overall and 4-6 in the league, losing two straight home games to Rutgers and Illinois after that Iowa win. The game tips at Noon ET on FOX. Here are all the details on how to watch the game: CLICK HERE

If you haven't followed our live blog before, we'll keep you updated throughout the game with news and opinions, with the most recent comments here at the top.

Enjoy! Here we go.

11:55 a.m ET – No C.J. Fredrick for Iowa today, still out with a knee injury. Iowa's starting five is center Luka Garza, guards Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery and Joe Wieskamp, and forward Keegan Murray.

11:50 a.m. ET – The usual starters for Indiana, Rob Phinisee, Al Durham and Armaan Franklin at the guard spots, with Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis up front.

11:40 a.m. ET – Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, a fifth-year guard, went 0-for-9 against Indiana in that loss a few weeks ago, but through the years he's been a thorn in the side of the Hoosiers. He's had three games with five or more three-pointers against Indiana in his career, and he's made 21 threes against the Hoosiers. Here's our story about him and what the Hoosiers need to do to slow him down. CLICK HERE

11:30 a.m. ET – Jerome Hunter is dressed and involved in pregame warmups. He was held out of Tuesday's game with Illinois as a ''coach's decision,'' so it will be interesting to see if he's going to be out on the floor for this game. They could sure use another big body against a team like Iowa.