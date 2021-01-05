LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Maryland in Real Time

Indiana looks to get back to even in the Big Ten on Monday night in a critical home game with Maryland at Assembly Hall. Follow along for news and opinions in real time in our GameDay blog.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Welcome back inside Simon Skjodt Assembly, where tonight we've got a critical Big Ten game between Indiana and Maryland. Both teams have just one win thus far in league play, so this is a big one for both teams.

Indiana is 6-4 overall, and 1-2 in the league. Indiana is one of only two Big Ten teams to only play three league games thus far. (Penn State is the other.)

As always on game nights, we'll have all the news and opinions for you in real time. Just keep refreshing. The latest stuff is always at the top. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network. Here's everything you need to know to watch the game. CLICK HERE

Enjoy the game:

8:10 p.m. ET – Fast-paced start, and Maryland leads at the first media timeout, 7-6 Two wild misses by Trayce Jackson-Davis so far driving into a crowd in the lane. Maryland 3-for-8 from the field so far, Indiana 3-for-9. Al Durham has missed two three-pointers for Indiana.

8:05 p.m. – Indiana in the usual home whites. Maryland in yellow. Trey Galloway with a nice drive to the hoop on the opening possession for the first two points of the game.

7:45 p.m. – The usual recent starting lineup in the blocks for the Hoosiers. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, Trey Galloway, Armaan Franklin and Al Durham at the guard spots.

7:40 p.m. ET – And speaking of surgery, as you already know, there is no Joey Brunk now for the Hoosiers. He had back surgery last week and is out indefinitely. Probably for the year, if I had to guess. Anyone with bad backs can relate.

7:35 p.m. ET – Maryland starters against Indiana are Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Hakim Hart, Donta Scott and Galin Smith. Hart replaced Darryl Morsell, who is out following surgery to fix a fractured bone in his face.

