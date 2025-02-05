LIVE BLOG: Follow Along As Indiana Men's Basketball Plays At Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - Welcome to Kohl Center on the campus of the University of Wisconsin! Indiana's men's basketball team hopes to end its three-game losing streak against high-scoring 21st ranked Wisconsin.
The Badgers average 81.5 points per game and are third-ranked in Big Ten games at 79.8 points per game. Indiana is not noted for its defensive prowess, but the Hoosiers showed some signs of stopping power in its near-miss loss at Purdue last Friday.
• The Big Ten availability listed Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle as questionable. Rice participated in pregame shootaround, but Carlyle did not. Rice has been inconsistent of late, but if he can go, it's a big help to the Hoosiers. No one is listed on the Badgers' report, so Indiana will get no breaks tonight on the opponent's injury front.
• Indiana's history at Wisconsin is notorious, having not won in Madison since 1998. It's a bizarre series. Gen Xers and those older will remember that Indiana absolutely dominated Wisconsin during the Bob Knight era. Wisconsin nearly went 0-for-the-1980s and 0-for-the-1990s against Indiana, winning one game against Indiana in the 1980 season. Indiana's win streak against Wisconsin wasn't broken until 1997, the only Badger victory in the 1990s. Wisconsin didn't win in Bloomington from 1978-2001.
• I know of the Indiana-Wisconsin series quite well. Wisconsin native here. Born and raised in Milwaukee. I was a Marquette fan growing up and more of a Wisconsin football fan than basketball, but when my family moved to Indianapolis when I was in high school, the only way to have a dialogue with my new high school friends was to have a Big Ten team. So I threw my weight behind the Badgers.
This was in the late 1980s, and you've seen how the Indiana-Wisconsin series was at the time. Lonely existence as a Badgers fan in the salad days of the Bob Knight era. Most of the games, at least in Madison, were close too. The triple overtime game Indiana won at UW Field House in 1987 sticks in my mind a bit differently than it does for IU fans. Wasn't any better for Wisconsin against Purdue in those days either.
Not to worry, Indiana fans. It's all about Indiana for me these days.
• Kohl Center is a strange building. Built in the late 1990s, it's surprisingly spartan. Exposed cinder block at the suite level is kind of an odd aesthetic choice. Last year when Indiana came, the students were gone. Not so tonight. It's a White Out and the Wisconsin students are ready to go.
• It's cold in Madison. Temps in the 20s. It's not as bad as it was last year when Madison resembled the ice planet Hoth with below-zero temps to match. How winter should be!
• The story probably won't publish until tomorrow now, but I worked up a piece on the College Basketball Crown tournament, which will take place in Las Vegas after the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament concludes. If you're thinking Indiana might be able to bow out of the postseason if the Hoosiers don't make the NCAA Tournament? Well ... you'll just have to read my piece tomorrow.
• Starters: Indiana - Myles Rice, Anthony Leal, Malik Reneau, Oumar Ballo, Mackenzie Mgbako. So Rice is a go.
Wisconsin - John Tonje, Max Klesmit, John Blackwell, Steven Crowl and Nolan Winter. Only Crowl averages less than 10 points per game. He only averages 9.7 ppg.
• Al Falaschi does a saxophone version of the National Anthem. The name Al Falaschi would be high on the they're-from-Wisconsin name list. "I'm going to the fish fry with Al Falaschi" hits just right. For my ears anyway.
• It's game time. Let's see if Indiana can exorcise its many Kohl Center demons.
• Wisconsin 8-0, 17:48 1H. Not loving what I'm seeing from Indiana early on. Three possessions where the pace was lethargic. Credit to the Badgers for stopping what Indiana wants to do with its pick-and-roll game and dribble-penetration, but the movement off the ball has been nonexistent.
• Wisconsin 13-2, 16:29 1H. Starts don't get much worse than that for the Hoosiers. Wisconsin is 4-for-5 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Steven Crowl, Nolan Winter and John Tonje have all connected from long range ... all on easy looks. Myles Rice got a layup, but apart from that, passive isn't a strong enough word to describe Indiana's offense so far.
• Wisconsin 19-2, 15:40 1H. Badgers are firing at will from 3-point range ... and why not? They're making them (5-for-6) and the Hoosiers have not closed out with any kind of tenacity at all.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- JACK'S TAKE: Indiana played arguably its best game of the season Friday at Purdue, but previous losses eliminated the Hoosiers’ margin for error and comfort from moral victories. CLICK HERE
- WOODSON ON HOT SEAT: With a 14-8 record in his fourth season, Indiana coach Mike Woodson is on the hot seat, according to Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: The Badgers have exceeded expectations this season, thanks to the development of John Blackwell and the addition of Missouri transfer John Tonje, who lead a dangerous Wisconsin offense. CLICK HERE
- 3 THINGS IU NEEDS TO WIN: The high-scoring Badgers have only lost one Big Ten game at home. Can Indiana beat the odds and win at Kohl Center? CLICK HERE
- INDIANA CAN STILL TAKE FLIGHT: Hoosiers got the fight right at Purdue. If they can match it with execution, Indiana can still make something of the season. CLICK HERE.